Border chief Tom Homan says ICE has found over 3,000 missing migrant children in Minnesota

(LifeSiteNews) — Border czar Tom Homan announced this morning that ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) will reduce its presence in Minnesota after finding over 3,000 missing children that had been brought into the country illegally during the Biden administration.

“In addition to taking public safety threats off the street, ICE, here, in this state, have located 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children. Children the last administration lost and weren’t even looking for,” said Homan during a morning press conference.

“It’s because of the leadership of President Trump that these children were located,” emphasized Homan.

Homen’s welcome news came amid his announcement that the immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota is coming to an end.

“I have proposed, and President Trump has concurred, that this surge operation conclude,” said Homan. “A significant draw down has already been underway this week and will continue through the next week.”

“A small footprint of personnel will remain for a period of time to close out and transition full command control back to the field office, as well as to ensure agitator activity continues to decline and that state and local law enforcement continue to respond to ensure officer and community safety,” he said. “I will also remain on the ground for a little longer to oversee the drawdown of this operation and ensure its success.”

“This surge operation and our work here with state and local officials to improve coordination and achieve mutual goals, as well as our efforts to address issues of concern here on the ground, have yielded the successful results we have came here for in the Twin Cities, Minnesota in general,” said Homan.

Homan, 64, has described himself as a “life-long Catholic” as well as a “devout Mass-goer.”

