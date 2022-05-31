Boris Johnson would ‘betray the British people’ by signing WHO pandemic treaty: journalist

The World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum are ‘a massive attack on democracy,’ said Sophie Corcoran.

(LifeSiteNews) – For U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to align himself with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) is a “massive betrayal of the British people,” a U.K. journalist has warned.

Speaking on recently launched GB News, independent journalist Sophie Corcoran told host Neil Oliver about her experience reporting on the World Economic Forum’s recent meeting in Davos. Corcoran, who covered the event with Rebel News, told Oliver the “WHO [World Health Organization] and the WEF are a massive attack on democracy.”



“The people in those buildings are unelected bureaucrats, they are unaccountable,” she said. “They are in a remote location in the Swiss alps in a police state. Nobody can go in – in a secure zone.”

According to Reuters prior to the meeting, the WEF’s meeting was to be patrolled by local police along with 5,000 Swiss military personnel. For the duration of the meeting – May 22 though 26 – security fences were erected around the grounds of the meeting, while the Swiss Air Force patrolled a no-fly zone above the perimeter.

Former U.S. Navy intelligence officer turned journalist Jack Posobiec was apprehended and detained by the police whilst filming outside of the WEF’s Davos meeting.

“The media that were accredited to ask questions and be in the conference, also sponsored the event, also have people as guests of the event,” noted Corcoran. “It is a gross attack on democracy, because normal people like us are a million miles away but yet theses decision that are made in these conferences are so telling of wha the future is going to be like.”

However, Corcoran suggested that public discontent with the WEF had prevented leaders of the G7 countries from attending the Davos event. “What it shows is that they know, the G7 leaders know, that the people do not like the World Economic Forum, and that it’s not something that they want to be associated with.”

The WEF meeting took place at the same time as the 75th meeting of the WHO’s governing body, the World Health Assembly (WHA), which was held in Geneva. The member states discussed the controversial WHO pandemic treaty during the meeting, although 12 of the 13 amendments were withdrawn for the time being.

Under the amendments proposed by the U.S., the treaty, due to be finalized by 2024, would “shift governing authority, now reserved to sovereign states, to the WHO during a pandemic by legally binding member states to the WHO’s revised International Health Regulations,” notes Dr. Aaron Kheriaty.

The proposed amendments, in combination with the existing ones, enables Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and any future Director-General to have unrestricted powers to define and then implement their interventions and to declare “health emergencies” at will.

Corcoran warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson away from signing the U.K. to agree with the treaty.

For Boris Johnson to be involved with these things is a massive betrayal of the British people, purely because 17 million people in this country voted for Brexit. And we voted to leave the European Union on the premise that we would rid ourselves of unelected bureaucrats from foreign countries telling us how to lead our country.

“That’s exactly what the WEF and the WHO are, and that’s what they do,” she added. “So if he does sign the treaty and he does engage with these things then he is not only betraying Brexit, but he is also betraying the British people quite massively.”

Corcoran also highlighted the “hypocrisy” of the global elites attending the meeting, noting their use of private jets and armed guards while advocating against flying and for “gun control.”

The reason I went to WEF is to expose the hypocrisy and the fact that it’s a huge attack on democracy

They’re making these decisions with my generation in mind. I don’t want tedros or klaus Schwab dictating my future. The world would be a much better place if the WEF didn’t exist pic.twitter.com/v00kDx9jYn — Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 28, 2022

The people who want you to eat bugs,

Flew into the WEF by private jet and then helicopter, left their cars on idol all day and ate big fat steaks at the restaurants. Know that. — Sophie Corcoran 🇬🇧 (@sophielouisecc) May 30, 2022

While delivering an address at the Davos meeting, George Soros, the globalist and billionaire funder of radical leftists, declared that COVID-19 has helped “legitimize” control methods enabled by artificial intelligence (AI).

“AI is particularly good at producing instruments of control that help repressive regimes and endanger open societies,” said Soros, before adding, “COVID-19 also helped legitimize instruments of control because they are really useful in dealing with the virus.”

