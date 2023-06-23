Boston firefighters found four kids in apartment with crossdressing adults, drugs, sex toys: report

A report later filed by the Boston Police Department offered a more sanitized account of the incident, saying the adults were cooperative and every child had a parent present.

BOSTON (LifeSiteNews) – A routine answer to a medical emergency call yielded more than a group of Boston firefighters anticipated over the weekend when they found an “extremely unsanitary” apartment with four children under the care of apparent drag queens in a case that now has conflicting reports on the facts from multiple city authorities.

The Boston Herald reported Thursday that it obtained a Boston Fire Department report concerning a Saturday call about a resident at the city-operated Mary Ellen McCormack Housing complex, where they found an apartment “in extremely unsanitary conditions” holding “[a]pproximately six adults, who appeared to be males,” as well as “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male from first responders.”

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information,” according to the report. “All adults present denied having children inside the apartment.”

The Herald added that “[m]ultiple sources” say “some of the adults were dressed as women,” and At-Large City Councilor and Public Safety chairman Michael Flaherty says he “was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor,” that the death was “from an apparent overdose,” and that “a man wearing a wig claiming to be the father” of the children was found in a bedroom.

“A lot of drug paraphernalia and sex toys all around and then one of the firefighters said that they heard a cry for help,” another Boston city councilor, Erin Murphy, told Boston 25 News, supporting Flaherty’s account. “That there were four children in the back room, and I am hearing that the adults in the apartment were not wanting first responders to go back when they heard kids crying for help, so that is very disturbing to me.”

The Boston Police Department later put out its own statement offering a more sanitized account of the incident, claiming the “adults on scene” were “fully cooperative with the Boston Police Officers who responded,” that every child in the apartment “had a parent present,” and that “information that drugs and other concerning materials were strewn about the home is not supported by what officers encountered or by the information received on scene.”

An investigation is underway, according to the police, but charges have not yet been filed. WTVO reported that the children are now in the custody of the Boston Department of Children & Families.

The “inhumane and horrific” situation “underscores the need for oversight into BHA [Boston Housing Authority] inspections and eviction practices, security efforts in developments and protocols to ensure children are safe in every BHA apartment,” Boston City Council president Ed Flynn told the Herald. WTVO added that the city council will be meeting next week to discuss the city’s public housing conditions.

While the full details of this particular case are not yet known, evidence of disproportionate social instability and harmful conditions for children among LGBT communities has long been neglected by the mainstream.

While trying to blame the findings on external factors such as societal bigotry, the Biden administration’s Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) recently released a report acknowledging that homosexuals and bisexuals experience higher rates of alcoholism, drug abuse, depression, mental illness, and suicide attempts than their straight counterparts. Evidence shows that individuals afflicted with gender dysphoria experience similar mental and emotional health struggles.

