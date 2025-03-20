Boston votes to become LGBT ‘sanctuary city’ in defiance of Trump administration

The Boston City Council voted 12-1 to become an LGBT 'sanctuary,' with only one member requesting more information on what the resolution would actually do.

BOSTON (LifeSiteNews) – The Boston City Council voted 12-1 Friday to declare the left-wing city an LGBT “sanctuary” against compliance with out-of-state conservative policies.

LGBTQ Nation reported that the resolution codifies local pro-LGBT policies, condemns “policies that will undermine access to essential gender-affirming healthcare, reproductive services, and HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment,” and affirms the city will not comply with federal rules or regulations it deems contrary to its sexual values.

“During the election and since, there’s been an incredible escalation in anti-trans rhetoric and violence that has caused incredible stress and anxiety to our LGBTQI+ community, and especially to our trans brothers and sisters,” declared Democrat Liz Breadon, the council’s first openly lesbian member.

The sole member to vote against the resolution was Democrat Ed Flynn, who said he was unclear on the full details of what it would specifically do. “I don’t want to be disrespectful to anybody, but it’s just something I would like to have before I vote,” he said.

The Trump administration has taken a variety of executive actions to withdraw federal tax dollars from states and institutions that support biological males in women’s sports, transitioning gender-confused minors, and similar policies. The moves have provoked a backlash in left-wing enclaves, but evidence indicates disgruntled activists are out of step with the American people.

A recent Pew Research survey found that 66% of respondents supported limiting athletic participation to actual members of a team’s designated sex, 56% supported prohibiting “transition” procedures on minors, and 53% oppose forcing insurance companies to cover transition services. At the same time, just under half support requiring gender-confused individuals to use biologically correct restrooms or prohibiting “gender identity” lessons in elementary school, although support for those policies is only 26% and 34%, respectively.

Left-wing fixation on “woke” causes is also widely considered to be one of the reasons Democrats lost the latest presidential election. Exit polling by the pro-Democrat firm Blueprint found that the statement “Kamala Harris is focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues rather than helping the middle class” was the third-biggest reason for why overall voters chose not to vote for her, and the number one reason why swing voters rejected her and voted for Donald Trump instead.

Still, such political considerations hold little sway in deep-blue Boston, which has long been known for its left-wing radicalism – perhaps most notably when it was rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 for refusing to let a Christian flag fly at city hall despite allowing other groups to have their causes represented, including LGBT “pride.”

