Both ‘unspecified’ and COVID deaths skyrocketed in Canada after mass vaccination

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A newly released government report shows that deaths from both COVID-19 and “unspecified causes” surged following the release of the so-called “safe and effective” vaccines.

On November 29, People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier, citing a November 27 report by Statistics Canada, pointed out that deaths from COVID increased in 2022, after the COVID vaccine was introduced, while deaths due to “unspecified” causes also skyrocketed.

“Not only were there more official COVID deaths in 2022 than in 2021 and 2020 despite the fact that 85% of Canadians had by then received a supposedly ‘safe and effective’ vaccine,” Beriner wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“But the number of deaths due to ‘Other ill-defined and unspecified causes of mortality’ skyrocketed from 3,378 in 2019 to 9,471 in 2021 and to 16,043 in 2022!” he added.

“What happened in 2021 that could have caused this explosion of unexplained deaths??” he questioned.

“These numbers should be front-page news,” Bernier said. “We were bombarded daily with data about deaths during three years. But the lying media are completely ignoring it.”

According to the StatsCan report, 15,890 and 14,466 Canadians died from COVID in 2020 and 2021 respectively. In 2022, 19,716 Canadians died from the virus, despite an allegedly “safe and effective” vaccine having been given to Canadians en masse beginning February 2021.

In addition to COVID deaths, as Bernier noted, deaths with an “unspecified” or “ill-defined” cause also skyrocketed at the same time. In 2020, just 6,841 Canadians died from “unspecified” or “ill-defined” causes. In 2022, after the mass vaccination campaign, deaths in this category clocked in at 6,043.

The Trudeau government, with the help of the Department of Health, heavily promoted the COVID jabs, which were rushed to market. It is still promoting the shots, this time the recently approved booster.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have found a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

LifeSiteNews reported how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

In November, LifeSiteNews reported about an internal memo from the nation’s health department that shows that officials have refused to release data concerning internal audits related to the COVID crisis that indicate “critical weaknesses and gaps” in its response to the so-called pandemic.

LifeSiteNews has published comprehensive research on the dangers of receiving the experimental vaccine, including heart damage and blood clots.

