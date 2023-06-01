‘Boycott Target’ rap song hits number one on iTunes: ‘Let’s protest until they close’

'Boycott Target' has racked up millions of views and beat out Taylor Swift on the iTunes sales chart as backlash grows over Target’s new LGBT 'Pride Collection.'

(LifeSiteNews) — A new rap song blasting Target’s promotion of radical LGBT ideology to children has gone viral online and topped the iTunes charts.

“Boycott Target” by conservative Christian rappers Forgiato Blow and Jimmy Le∑vy featuring Nick Nittoli and Stoney Dudebro surged to the top spot on the iTunes sales chart on Tuesday, beating out Taylor Swift.

The song, released on May 25, is also number one on iTunes’ hip-hop and rap chart.

“Attention all shoppers, there’s a clean up on every aisle. Target is targeting your kids,” the song opens.

“They put a target on my back, but they’re targeting your kids,” the lyrics continue. “This agenda’s gotta stop, and you know we gonna win.”

“Let’s protest until they close, and they ain’t gonna be missed.”

At one point, the song takes aim at the surgical and chemical castration of children confused about their sex: “You know that LGBTQ went too far/You know they cutting these kids, they leaving trannies with scars.”

The music video, which was filmed in a Target store and features the rappers pointing out “pride” products, has racked up more than 4.5 million views on Blow’s Twitter account.

A tweet by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia sharing the video has also surpassed 1.5 million views.

“Thank you so much for supporting us,” Blow said in a Twitter video on Monday. “That’s how we change culture, that’s how we change the evilness that’s happening with our children.”

The song highlights a growing boycott of Target due to the company’s new “Pride Collection” featuring LGBT-themed clothing for children, including babies, “tuck-friendly” swimsuits designed to hide male genitalia, and products created by a “transgender” satanist designer, “Erik” Carnell, who has encouraged violence against people critical of LGBT ideology.

Target has lost more than $13 billion in market value in the last two weeks following the rollout of the new LGBT line, and the company’s stock price has dropped for nine straight days, declining to its lowest level since 2020.

A LifeSite petition urging readers to boycott Target has reached over 29,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

Target announced last week that it would remove products associated with Carnell, though the vast majority of its pro-LGBT items will remain in stores. The retailer has received bomb threats from LGBT supporters over the decision to axe Carnell’s products, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Other woke companies, including Anheuser-Busch and Kohl’s, have also faced boycotts in recent weeks due to LGBT activism.

Anheuser-Busch has shed around $27 billion in market value since Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with “transgender” activist Dylan Mulvaney in April. The Bud Light boycott has been hailed as the most successful conservative boycott in modern history.

