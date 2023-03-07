Bp. Schneider: Bishops who push ‘heresy’ know Pope Francis won’t punish them

Cdl. McElroy's free reign to promote heterodox statements is 'a manifestation of the deep crisis in which the Holy See is now,' said Bishop Schneider.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider has hit back at recent heretical statements made by San Diego’s Cardinal Robert McElroy, saying that prelates who “speak heresy” do so knowing they will not face punishment from Pope Francis.

The auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, made the comments in light of Cardinal McElroy’s two recently published articles in America magazine. McElroy attacked Catholic doctrine on the gravity of sexual sin and demanded that the Church allow “LGBT persons” along with divorced and “remarried” couples to receive the Eucharist while in mortal sin.

A number of U.S. bishops publicly rebuked McElroy, and Bishop Thomas Paprocki wrote in a thinly-veiled essay critique for First Things on Tuesday that the cardinal promoted “heresy,” and may have excommunicated himself.

READ: Bishop Paprocki accuses Cardinal McElroy of ‘heresy,’ says he may have excommunicated himself

But McElroy doubled down on his heretical views in another article in America last Thursday, explicitly calling for the Church to give the Eucharist to “sexually active” homosexuals and adulterers.

In light of this persistent attack on Catholic teaching, Bishop Schneider highlighted the manner in which prelates feel emboldened to make such statements, thus adding his voice to those who have already condemned McElroy’s anti-Catholic statements.

“It is very sad, this cardinal and other bishops who publicly speak heresy de facto, are unpunished,” he said.

Cardinals and bishops who promote anti-Catholic teachings do so knowing that “they will not be punished, because Pope Francis … never punished such heretical bishops,” observed Schneider.

On the contrary, he noted how Pope Francis has enacted a policy of seeming to move against bishops who adhere to the Church’s teaching and who are friendly to Catholic Tradition. Schneider observed that Francis has thus ordered a number of official visitations to “zealous, traditional minded bishops” whose dioceses are now essentially “under control of the Vatican, whereas such openly heretical statements are not punished, even they are promoted to cardinal.”

READ: Pope Francis’ new cardinal pick has a horrifying record on homosexuality and abortion

As noted by Schneider, McElroy’s elevation to the cardinalate is an example of this: “Bishop McElroy was promoted even [when] it was publicly known his statements against the integrity of faith, and he was in some way rewarded for this.”

Indeed, McElroy’s elevation to the cardinalate was a great cause for concern for Rachel Mastrogiacomo, who saw how McElroy protected the priest who abused her. “That McElroy will be setting policy for the Church, and likely be involved in the selection of the next pontiff, fills me with fear,” she stated.

READ: Victim of clerical sexual abuse says Pope Francis’ promotion of Bp. McElroy ‘fills me with fear’

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: We won't give any money to liberal bishops who attack the Faith Show Petition Text 13100 have signed the petition. Let's get to 15000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Liberal bishops around the world continue promoting heterodox views on homosexuality, female priests, divorce, contraception, and more — advancing anti-Catholic positions that jeopardize the salvation of souls. Such bishops often sideline, ignore and even persecute traditional Catholics who simply ask that the Faith be preserved and passed on to their children. But traditional Catholics cannot be silenced any longer, which is why we are uniting in this international boycott of modernist bishops and dioceses until the deposit of Faith is upheld by the hierarchy again. SIGN: We will not fund modernist bishops or priests who undermine the Catholic Faith, but rather direct our contributions towards faithful clergy and orders that work for the salvation of souls. There are countless examples of bishops working against Christ's Church in calling for divine law to be ignored in favor of sexual, doctrinal and liturgical deviancy, even trying to clamp down on Catholics who practise the Faith. Just last year, Cardinal Cupich banned traditional prayers after Mass, and more recently has curtailed the Traditional Latin Mass in his diocese. Cardinal Cupich has banned the Hail Mary and St Michael Prayer after Mass



Who but a devil would ban these prayers after Mass — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) August 27, 2021 The attack on the Faith is out in the open, with modernist bishops causing scandal in countless ways: Shutting down the Latin Mass in numerous parishes

Rejecting the Church's teaching on sodomy

Ignoring Vatican cover-ups of abuse by fellow bishops

Celebrating LGBT Masses

And so much more! We have seen enough. Now is the time to show true Catholic unity against those who undermine the Faith - do not be bullied into submission by these men who would disfigure Christ's Church. JOIN THE BOYCOTT & SHARE! Tell everyone you know to STOP giving money to bishops who attack the Catholic Faith. "We therefore commit to a financial boycott of modernist bishops until the hierarchy resolves to uphold the entire deposit of Faith." If the bishops refuse to uphold and protect the teaching of Christ's Bride, the Catholic Church, then we must refuse to support them until they repent. Thank you P.S. — Demanding that liberal bishops be held to account through financial boycott will help save the Church from doctrinal and pastoral ruin. This is the first step in restoring the Faith for future generations. Our time is now, so please join us by signing today! Photos: Pope Francis. Flickr. Long Thiên; Cardinal Cupich. Flickr. Goat_Girl; Collection Plate: Lisa F. Young/Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Observing how such prelates enjoy unimpeded freedom to promote heterodoxy, Schneider described it as “a scandal” and “a manifestation of the deep crisis in which the Holy See is now.”

He called on Catholics to “pray that the Pope will again have the illumination of God, the light and the strength to do his task, to strengthen unambiguously all the bishops and faithful in the purity and integrity of the Catholic faith which is divine faith – not invented by human beings.”

Bishop Schneider additionally highlighted a need “to restore the dignity of the celebration of the Holy Mass and the sacraments.” “This should be the task of a Synod,” he said, “to issue norms and teachings unambiguously. And so we have to state this, we have to pray that the Pope will again resume his task.”

As LifeSiteNews has reported, in a lengthy feature for America magazine two days after his appointment to the cardinalate, McElroy detailed his goal of a “transformation” of the Church through the Synod on Synodality and further “sustained synodality.” He has continued to be a vocal proponent of Pope Francis’ Synodal ideology.

But speaking to LifeSite recently, Bishop Schneider warned how the Synod on Synodality is “a tool used to dilute evermore the clarity of the Catholic faith, as we are now observing, dribbling evermore confusion and doctrinal confusion into the life of the Church.”

Far from a Synod simply “listening” to individuals, Schneider stated that a properly ordered synod has clear prerogatives: “The synod is an instrument of the Magisterium, but its first aim is to clarify doctrine without any ambiguity, without any doubt.”

The second task of a Synod should be to “reject the errors of the time,” yet Schneider warned that the current actions of the Synod are allowing “poison, spiritual poisons” to spread. A true synod should also be concerned with “disciplinary” issues to give a “remedy against abuses,” he noted.

Share











