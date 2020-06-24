Bp. Schneider composes prayer begging Mary for consecration of Russia so there will be peace

PETITION: Tell politicians not to discriminate against churches when reopening society! Sign the petition here.

June 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In response to the crisis unfolding in our world and in the Church, LifeSite is offering Catholics throughout the world a chance to be united daily in prayer, in the Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade.

Catholics from all over the world—from Israel, Uganda, Italy, France, Germany, Ireland, Pakistan, Singapore, the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the U.S., Canada, Brazil, and other countries—are gathering daily to pray the rosary, led by Father Anthony Pillari, J.C.L., an American priest currently studying in Italy.

Our goal is, by means of this daily rosary and by embracing and living out the message given by the Virgin Mary at Fatima, the triumph of Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart. To help obtain that goal, Bishop Athanasius Schneider graciously composed the following prayer for this worldwide rosary crusade:

O Immaculate Heart of Mary, you are the holy Mother of God and our tender Mother. Look upon the distress in which the Church and the whole of humanity are living because of the spread of materialism and the persecution of the Church. In Fatima, you warned against these errors, as you spoke about the errors of Russia. You are the Mediatrix of all graces. Implore your Divine Son to grant this special grace for the Pope: that he might consecrate Russia to your Immaculate Heart, so that Russia will be converted, a period of peace will be granted to the world, and your Immaculate Heart will triumph, through an authentic renewal of the Church in the splendor of the purity of the Catholic Faith, of the sacredness of Divine worship and of the holiness of the Christian life. O Queen of the Holy Rosary and our sweet Mother, turn your merciful eyes to us and graciously hear this our trusting prayer. Amen. + Athanasius Schneider, Auxiliary Bishop of the archdiocese of Saint Mary in Astana

To learn more about the urgency of responding to Our Lady’s message at Fatima, and about what you can do, please read Cardinal Burke’s 2017 address at the Rome Life Forum.

As St. Padre Pio once said, “The rosary is the weapon for these times.” Through prayer, God can shape history, change the world, and bring about a great time of renewal and peace for the Church and for the world, through the triumph of Our Lady’s Immaculate Heart. Join us today!