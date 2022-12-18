News

Bp. Strickland: Advent is a time to turn away from sin and ‘live the Gospel’

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers encouraging words as the liturgical season of Advent continues, responds to comments on homosexuality from Cardinal Gerhard Müller, urges Hillary Clinton to repent, and more.
(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers encouraging words as the liturgical season of Advent continues, responds to comments on homosexuality from Cardinal Gerhard Müller, urges Hillary Clinton to repent, and more.

“What is lasting is the truth. Truth lives for all eternity, and if we want to be with God, we have to embrace that truth,” His Excellency says. “The challenge is [for] all of us. There’s something of sinfulness and evil in each of our lives, and part of this Advent journey is about penitentially turning from sin and living the Gospel, just like Saint John the Baptist says in the Gospel.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Showclick here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

