Bp. Strickland: Attacks on Amy Coney Barrett ‘absolutely’ rooted in anti-Catholicism

October 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — On The Bishop Strickland Show last night, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas praised Judge Amy Coney Barrett for her devout Catholic faith while pointing out that attacks on her from the left are rooted in anti-Catholic sentiments.

“Amy Coney Barrett is a devout, practicing Catholic. There are many other Catholics at the top of our political system, and they don’t complain about them, because they are not practicing Catholics[.] … [A] Catholic who is supporting abortion is not living according to how the Catholic Church teaches.”

“I think it’s very interesting,” His Excellency continued, “and very duplicitous, of people that are attacking Amy Coney Barrett because she’s a practicing Catholic … they’re going after Amy Coney Barrett because they’re afraid of the abortion issue and afraid of people waking up to the evil that it is.”

You can watch the entire episode of last night’s Bishop Strickland Show below. His Excellency’s comments on Judge Barrett begin at the 10-minute mark. For access to all previous shows, click here.

Last night was not the first time Bishop Strickland expressed solidarity with Judge Barrett. He also tweeted his support for her when it was first rumored that she was going to be nominated by President Trump to serve on the US Supreme Court.

September 25, It is a travesty that Amy Coney Barrett is vilified for one simple phrase in her bio “she is a practicing Catholic” if she is nominated for the Supreme Court by President Trump she should be judged on her legal qualifications. — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) September 25, 2020

Please begin praying now for Amy Coney Barrett. She needs the shield of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, St Michael & all the saints as she faces the evil attacks that will be hurled at her at the Senate hearings. She lives with Jesus Christ as her CORNERSTONE & evil hates that. — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) September 27, 2020

Bishop Strickland and host Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio also discussed abortion and other topics related to the coronavirus. His Excellency said senior citizens have been “really mistreated” by governors and that they’ve been put into “deadly” situations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

