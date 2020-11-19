Bp. Strickland calls for Joe Biden to ‘repent’ of pro-abortion, LGBT stances

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

November 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews.com) — Bishop Joseph Edward Strickland of Tyler, Texas tweeted today at Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, reminding him that his positions on abortion and marriage fly in the face of Catholic teaching. Biden, who officiated a homosexual “wedding" and is a staunch supporter of abortion, has a history of supporting laws and policies that contradict his faith.

Strickland tweeted, “As a bishop I beg Mr. Biden to repent of his dissent from Catholic teaching on abortion & marriage for his own salvation & for the good of our nation. He aspires to the highest office in our land & must be guided by the truth God has revealed to us. I pray for him to find Truth.”

Strickland’s voice serves as a reminder to Catholics who were confused by the congratulatory message of Archbishop José H. Gomez, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, in his formal statement after the elections. Gomez wrote, “We congratulate Mr. Biden and acknowledge that he joins the late President John F. Kennedy as the second United States president to profess the Catholic faith.”

Back in May, Strickland’s diocesan web page featured a series of blog posts called “Morally Coherent Catholic Citizenship.” The posts served to form the consciences of the laity with regard to the 2020 presidential election. In the second blog post of the series, he wrote, “I urge the faithful in this diocese to realize that anyone who directly promotes abortion is not acceptable for leadership in our society. I realize that eliminates a vast number of potential leaders from our consideration as faithful Catholics, but we must hold firm and do all we can to only support political leaders who respect and protect the fundamental Right to life of the unborn. And, they must listen to our voice.”

