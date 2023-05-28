Bp. Strickland: Catholics should charitably correct error, even if it comes from Pope Francis

On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland provides context for a tweet he posted regarding the validity of Francis’ papacy, and maintained that it is the duty of faithful Catholics to correct error for the sake of charity.

(LifeSiteNews) – On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland provides context for a tweet he posted earlier this month regarding the validity of Francis’ papacy, and maintained that it is the duty of faithful Catholics to correct error for the sake of charity.

Giving context for the tweet, His Excellency said that it was because he had recorded a video for an organization whose founder maintains that Pope Francis is not the Pope. This led him to tweet that while Pope Francis is indeed Pope, “it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith [sic].”

Responding to those who disagree with his view of the Francis pontificate, His Excellency explained that “I’m a sinner, I’m imperfect, I make mistakes, but [the tweet] was motivated by love of Christ, love of the Catholic Church, and love of Pope Francis.”

“What does Jesus tell us? ‘Love one another as I have loved you.’ And Jesus loved us by revealing the truth to us and being willing to sacrifice His life for us,” he continued. “I’m sure a lot of people would say, ‘Oh, well, Bishop Strickland, you’re not laying down [your] life for Pope Francis.’ But in a way, I think that’s exactly how I see it, because … it’s like, ‘How dare you say something [to] criticize the Pope.’ It’s not my intention to criticize, but if the truth is the truth, which I believe it is, I promised to guard the deposit of faith.”

Bishop STrickland also explained that Twitter is not the place for deep theological discussion, but that he stayed on the platform to proclaim the truth, and stressed that the truth is “our greatest gift … our greatest value … [and] our greatest power.”

“And that’s true for the whole Church, from Pope Francis all the way down to the most recently confirmed,” he said. “All of us are required and blessed to live the truth. And … we have an obligation to the flock here and anywhere we can. When we see what … is contrary to the truth, and there are too many things going on that are contrary to the truth that need to be addressed … out of love, [we] have to act.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

Share











