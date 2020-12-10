Bp. Strickland, Gen. Flynn, Abby Johnson to address major prayer rally in DC Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C., December 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate Abby Johnson, General Michael Flynn, Bishop Joseph Strickland, and the Catholic nun whose pro-life RNC speech went viral are all slated to speak at Saturday’s “Let the Church ROAR!” prayer rally in Washington, D.C.

The event is a collaboration between the Jericho March and Stop the Steal and is expected to convene tens of thousands to pray for election integrity on the National Mall. The Jericho March and Stop the Steal are supported by the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles.

Remote speakers include Bishop Strickland of Tyler, Texas, Catholic author and YouTuber Dr. Taylor Marshall, and Sr. Dede Byrne, the nun who made headlines for her speech at the RNC in support of President Donald Trump.

Popular author and prominent evangelical Eric Metaxas will emcee the event. Abby Johnson, General Flynn, multiple Catholic priests, and politicians from Georgia and Arizona will speak in person.

Mike Lindell of “My Pillow” fame will also speak.

Ahead of “Let the Church ROAR!,” “Jericho Marches will take place from 9:30-10:45 AM simultaneously around the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice,” the Jericho March website explains. Participants will “march around the buildings seven times and pray for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down, just as Joshua and the Israelites walked around the walls of corrupt Jericho.”

“Since November 5th, Jericho Marchers have been fasting, praying, and marching daily around their state capitols for election integrity,” the Jericho March said. The movement, which highlights “authentic and diverse Judeo-Christian forms of worship,” features rosary recitations and Eucharistic processions.

Similar “ROAR!” marches scheduled on Saturday in the state capitals of contested swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Registration for the state rallies can be found here.

“Prior to his speech at the National Mall Prayer Rally, Lt. Gen. Flynn will first speak at 10 AM at the Supreme Court, an event hosted by Alice Butler-Short of Virginia Women for Trump, Jo Reitkopp of California Women for Trump, and other affiliates with the ‘One Nation Under God’ grassroots rally,” the Jericho March announced. “This will be Lt. Gen. Flynn’s first public appearance since he has been pardoned by President Trump and the case dismissed.”

A Catholic apostolate called Signs and Wonders for Our Times has said it will have a presence at the D.C. prayer rally. Signs and Wonders will march with the Missionary Image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, in honor of Saturday’s Feast.

Signs and Wonders also is asking Christians to take part in their Project Nineveh program of “intense prayer.” Project Nineveh consists of praying Psalm 51 three times with outstretched arms, as with the Hour of Grace for the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in addition to fasting and an hour of silence. “We give Satan the Twin Barrels honoring both days,” Signs and Wonders said.

“Stop the Lying” is another event on Saturday organized by Kevin Whitt. Protestors will be marching on CNN headquarters to protest the liberal network’s coverage of election fraud. Project Veritas recently released recordings of CNN leadership admitting that they determined post-election coverage based on the wishes of pro-Biden politicians.

Registration and logistical information for the National Jericho March event can be found here. Organizers have urged participants to avoid conflict with violent leftists by avoiding the city’s “no-go zones” that are known staging areas for Antifa and Black Lives Matter agitators.