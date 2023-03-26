Bp. Strickland: German bishops are ‘abandoning the faith’ by approving same-sex ‘blessings’

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls out the German bishops for their 'foolish' vote approving same-sex 'blessings' and describes what real Christian compassion is, as opposed to the 'false compassion' of the German bishops.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland calls out the German bishops for their “foolish” vote approving same-sex “blessings” and describes what real Christian compassion is, as opposed to the “false compassion” of the German bishops.

His Excellency laments the fact that “too few” voices among Church leadership are actively speaking out against the approval of same-sex “blessings,” which passed by a 38-9 vote that also included a whopping 12 abstentions.

“In the greatest compassion — Jesus Christ is compassion — we have to tell people this is evil. This is wrong,” he says. “We need that forceful voice [like Pope John Paul II] from the Vatican now. We need a clear message. We must turn from sin as God’s people.”

“I don’t want anyone to get the idea that we’re afraid the Church will disappear,” he continues. “But it can be deeply harmed. Individual members of the faith and beyond can be deeply harmed by this foolish, false vote, that they’re doing something they have no right to do. And it’s terribly wrong, and it’s harmful.”

Bishop Strickland says the de facto approval of grave sin tells us that these bishops have “no faith,” that is, they don’t really believe God’s revealed truth in its fullness.

“We’re so steeped in sexual immorality, and then people argue that we’re too caught up on sex,” he says. “But the world is devastated by sexual immorality of all different kinds. But to give the gay couple a pass because it’s the politically correct thing to do, that’s what’s going on in Germany.”

“And there’s money woven into it big time. There’s all kinds of things,” His Excellency adds. “But I really believe there are too many bishops in the Church that have no faith, that just see the Church as something that needs to be part of this ‘new world order’ and part of a gathering of humanity.”

