Bp. Strickland invites priest to discuss the importance of angels in the lives of Catholics

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, His Excellency is joined by Father William Wagner of the Opus Angelorum to discuss the importance of the holy angels in the daily lives of ordinary Catholics, including the Sacrifice of the Mass and help in making moral decisions.

Speaking about the role of the angels in the Mass and sacrifice in general, Father Wagner said: “The angel commands [Bishop Strickland’s angel] to bring this sacrifice to your altar. And of course, it’s Christ sacrifice. But it’s our sacrifice because the Church is offering that through the priest and the angel is part of that.”

“And we go back to the very beginning with the judges. Gideon, the angel takes his sacrifice up to heaven,” Wagner continued. “With Moses, the angels involved. He has to build the tabernacle with the image, the hilasterion, the golden plate, [it] is the image of Christ in His victimhood, and the cherubim are there. So throughout the whole history of salvation, the angels have been these holy mediators, because we’re caught here on earth.”

Wagner also elaborated on how the guardian angels help enlighten the minds of their charges in making moral decisions and loving God more. Referencing Scripture, Wagner pointed out that the Holy Ghost acts in creation through the angels, saying: “So the angel is there. He’s been sent to us. That’s the beginning of the exodus from the world of sin, from Israel out of Egypt. And I send my angel before you and God wants us to listen to the angel. And if we do that, then he’s going to be the enemy of our enemies and the foe the foes. And when we do that, we’re going to have success. And if we don’t, curtains: one chastisement after another.”

“And so we could say that in every moral action, the angel is acting upon us,” Wagner continued. “And so we collaborate with him when we say yes. And if we fail to do that, we’re resisting the light of God. And so openness to the angel is open to the activity of how the Holy Spirit acts upon us.”

Later in the episode, Bishop Strickland commented on a tweet he posted earlier this month with regard to the German Synodal Way and Cardinal Robert Sarah.

After explaining that doctrine is not decided by a group of bishops voting in a certain way, but that it is divinely revealed, His Excellency noted: “All these false teachings, all the false ideas, whether it’s in society or in the Church, it’s not going to last. It isn’t sustainable. And we just need to remember [that].”

Bishop Strickland further admonished listeners to “go back to Jesus” when they get confused by statements from the hierarchy.

“We need to look to Jesus and remind ourselves of what he’s taught us when things get confusing,” he said. “And even if people in the hierarchy of the Church, and as a bishop, I’m part of that. But as I’ve said many times, and I’ll keep repeating it, if I say something that’s wrong, please stop me and correct me. I don’t intend to say something that is contrary to our faith.”

“If I say something that is contrary to what the deposit of faith is, it’s my job to be corrected so that people, the faithful that are listening, can be assured that we as bishops are always in reference to the incarnate truth that is Jesus Christ,” His Excellency continued. “That’s what Cardinal Sarah does. He constantly points to the truth that’s been revealed to us by the Son of God.”

