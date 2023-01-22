Bp. Strickland on the late Cdl. Pell: His humanity and spirituality were beautifully ‘woven together’

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers his reflections on the life of the late Cardinal George Pell and defends the intrinsic value of human beings from manipulation by hyper-'scientific' ideas and ideologies.

“Science is saying, ‘Oh, we’re just another animal that can be manipulated.’ And that certainly may be true, that can happen. And we need to say, ‘No! We are not just another animal. We are created in the image and likeness of God,'” His Excellency says. “We have that spark of sharing in God’s divine life by simply being human. It’s why murder of unborn children is wrong. It’s why all the violence we see in the world is wrong. It’s why euthanasia is wrong. Because there’s no more precious gift to creation than the human being.”

Although Bishop Strickland notes that he never got to meet the late Cardinal Pell in person, he was nevertheless able to interact with him thanks to what he calls the “marvel of technology.”

“I was impressed by his humility and by his spirituality with … more than a year in prison … [and] his humanity and his spirituality woven together,” says Strickland. “Here he is in prison, not for any just reason, just a trumped-up charge that was thankfully proven false … But he wasn’t bitter. He wasn’t angry. He was prayerful. And what really impressed me was his concern about the guards and his real looking at them as human beings.”

