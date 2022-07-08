News

Bp. Strickland: Pelosi is the one ‘politicizing’ Communion by ignoring the counsel of her shepherd

Bishop Athanasius Schneider also makes a special appearance on this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show!
(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland comments on the gravity of sin and Nancy Pelosi’s reception of Holy Communion at the Vatican. Bishop Athanasius Schneider also makes a special appearance!

Bishop Strickland says Pelosi must not believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, because it’s “almost impossible to fully understand” how she can consciously “receive the Lord of life” while promoting sin, murder, and death.

“If she doesn’t really believe that it’s the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ, for that reason itself she shouldn’t receive it,” he says, continuing that “she’s the one politicizing it by ignoring what her own pastor told her, what her shepherd, Archbishop Cordileone, had the strength and the faith to call her back to the truth.”

His Excellency then speaks about sin insofar as it violates “the reality God has created” and destroys lives. He says too many people fundamentally misunderstand what sin is because they think the Catholic Church has “made up” a “bunch of rules” that can be changed. But nothing could be further from the truth. Sin is real and has both temporal and eternal consequences.

