Bp. Strickland: Prayer and fasting help us become ‘more sensitized to blessings and goodness’

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland takes part in a short interview with author and high school theology teacher Charles Fraune about his new book Slaying Dragons: What Exorcists See and What We Should Know.

Bishop Strickland laments that people in general are “desensitized to miracles and blessings and God working in the positive side of our lives,” as well as “evil.”

“I always tell people not to be so afraid that there’s a demon around every corner, but just to have your eyes open, I think, both to the good and to the evil, to just quit talking so much about coincidences or trying to explain it away in some scientific way,” he says.

The premier ways to avoid the influence of evil are the tried and true methods of prayer, fasting, and regular confession — a message we should all be reminded of from time to time, but especially during Lent.

“We are body, mind, spirit. It’s not just body, it’s not just spirit. It’s woven together,” Bishop Strickland says. “And things that we can do, like fasting … it’s about the whole person, and really giving up some physical things or doing some things that affect our body can also affect our spirit. And I think that’s the whole point that we need to really help people to embrace, especially … during the Lenten season.”

“Those who are listening who feel that … you’ve done your best to live a virtuous life, stay close to confession, stay close to the sacraments, share [that] with people. That’s where your strength comes from,” His Excellency adds. “We need to testify to the light of Christ and the truth and goodness He brings.”

