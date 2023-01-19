Bp. Strickland rebukes Democrat lawmaker who wants menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms: ‘Insanity’

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland of Texas blasted a Democrat representative’s argument that schools should provide menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms.
In a Twitter post this morning, the ordinary of the Diocese of Tyler responded to a widely circulating story of Rep. Sandra Feist advocating the inclusion of boys in a proposed bill to provide free menstrual products to students. Feist had argued that “not all students who menstruate are female.”
“This insanity needs to be clearly rejected and those who hold such unhinged opinions must be compassionately but vigorously corrected,” Strickland wrote. “This is basic biology. It is being twisted for an evil agenda. We cannot remain silent in the face of this evil.”
Feist’s comments come amid a debate over a proposed Minnesota bill which would require both charter schools and school districts to provide free menstrual products to pupils in grades 4-12. According to Fox News, Republican Rep. Dean Urdahl advocated for an amendment to clarify that these products were to be provided for female students in female-designated bathrooms, but his proposal was rejected.
Feist, who is sponsoring the bill, argued against the amendment, saying that “we need to make sure all students have access to these products. There are obviously less non-female menstruating students and therefore their usage will be much lower.”
She added that boys should have access to menstrual products because they “face a greater stigma and barrier to asking for these products.”
Strickland is not the only church leader taking a stand against the increasingly normalized lies of the “transgender” movement. The Diocese of Green Bay in Wisconsin instituted policies for diocesan schools in July 2022, prohibiting the students and staff from the use of pronouns, bathrooms, and uniforms which do not correspond with biological sex.
Earlier this week, a diocese in Iowa enacted a set of policies which defend the teaching of the Catholic Church that boys and girls cannot “transition” to the opposite sex. The guidelines ban the use of preferred pronouns and cross dressing at all diocesan ministries and events.
