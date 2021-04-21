Bp. Strickland says Cdl. Burke is ‘teaching the truth’ on pro-abortion Catholics being ‘apostates’

April 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, voiced his support for Cardinal Raymond Burke’s recent comments that Catholics who “publicly and obstinately violate the moral law” on issues like abortion are in a state of apostasy and automatically excommunicated. Strickland commended the cardinal for “teaching the truth.”

His Excellency also called on every bishop and member of the clergy to do a better job in teaching, governing, and sanctifying the faithful. He said there needs to be more “trust that the grace of God is there also to change hearts,” and that humans alone cannot fix the world’s problems.

Bishop Strickland pointed out that many in the Church have lost reverence for the Holy Eucharist, which in turn has led to disbelief in the Real Presence. He mentioned that the greatest act of reverence any Catholic can offer is to “humbly acknowledge I’m a sinner … to do my best to repent … and to approach receiving our Lord with the cleanest heart possible.”

Strickland encouraged Catholics to continue striving for holiness. “We’re never going to really be worthy [to receive Jesus Christ], but we need to be working at it … it’s a lifelong journey, but that is growing in worthiness.”

