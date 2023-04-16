Bp. Strickland: The ‘joyful’ message of Easter calls us to live a more ‘fulfilling’ life in Christ

On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland speaks about what the faithful should keep in mind this Easter season and teaches us why we should pay great care to the content and manner of our prayer life.

Easter is all about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, which Bishop Strickland calls a “joyful message” that challenges us to live more “fulfilling” and “meaningful” lives.

“As we enter into the Easter season, we really need to be very clear that this is the truth, it is our faith,” he adds. “And the Gospels – yeah, there are many different ways of looking at the Gospels and reading the writings of Paul, all of the New Testament, all of the Old Testament. But to believe and to know that [Scripture is] based on real events, it’s not just stories that have developed, because too many people treat it as stories that can be changed, or that we don’t really have to believe in.”

His Excellency reminds us to be intentional about how and what we pray as well, stating that how we pray informs how we believe and ultimately how we live.

“The truth that we pray, the truth that we believe, the truth that we live, it all fits together. And when we’re not praying correctly, when our prayers are distorted, we are not believing correctly and we’re not living correctly,” he says.

Making an analogy between prayer and the hymns we sing at Mass, Bishop Strickland states that “if we’re singing songs that are not theologically sound, then they’re going to distort what we believe, and then what we live is going to be distorted.”

For more, tune in to this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show.

