Bp. Strickland: The lives of the saints can teach us how to practice sacrificial love

Starting today, The Bishop Strickland Show will now be released every Sunday at 10:00 AM ET on LifeSiteNews.
LifeSiteNews staff
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
(LifeSiteNews) — Starting today, The Bishop Strickland Show will now be released every Sunday at 10:00 AM ET on LifeSiteNews. On this week’s episode, Bishop Joseph Strickland encourages the faithful to be inspired by the lives of the saints and imitate their willingness to sacrifice for others and evangelize.

Although many of the canonized saints in the early Church were “red” martyrs who died horrendous deaths, there are other “white” martyrs who gave their lives entirely to Christ, sparing no sacrifice in the process. We may not be called to martyrdom per se, but we are called to sacrificial love in some form or other. After all, our Lord Jesus Christ requires us to deny ourselves and take up our crosses if we truly wish to follow Him!

“Any real Christians will tell you: Invest in eternity! Forget what’s going to make you a few dollars for now that are gone all too quickly,” Bishop Strickland says. “Invest in something that lasts literally eternally, as we are meant to be with God eternally.”

For much more in this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, including His Excellency’s reaction to the guilty verdict of Cardinal Joseph Zen in his sham “trial” brought by the Chinese Communists, watch this week’s episode above.

