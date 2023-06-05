Bp. Strickland to lead Eucharistic procession to Dodger Stadium in reparation for anti-Catholic drag ‘nuns’

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland will lead a Eucharistic procession in reparation for the offenses committed by the anti-Catholic drag “nuns” who will be celebrated at an upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game.
On June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Catholics will process from the Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels to Dodger Stadium, where the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic group of drag “nuns,” will be honored during “Pride Night.”
The procession, first announced by Catholics for Catholics, will be offered “in reparation for offenses committed against Jesus Christ and all Christians by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (Drag Queens impersonating nuns and performing blasphemous shows).”
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided to honor the blasphemous anti-Catholic drag group, the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence”, with a Community Hero Award on June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart.
This blatant contempt for the Catholic faith cannot go unchallenged.
The Major League Baseball franchise said it had decided to honor the group — which engages in deliberately offensive sexualized burlesque mockeries of Catholicism — after initially canceling plans to do so when the public expressed outrage.
“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the statement read.
The baseball team said it will ask the sacrilegious group “to take their place on the field at our 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 16th.”
The Dodgers’ Monday announcement comes after it previously agreed to dis-invite the group after outrage by Catholics and other conservatives.
Among others, Catholic Vote and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida vocally objected to the decision to honor the so-called “sisters.”
“Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees,” the team said in a since-deleted May 17 announcement.
San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone had previously thanked the Dodgers for their decision to roll back the invitation.
In its Monday statement, after apologizing for temporarily dis-inviting the anti-Catholic hate group, the Dodgers promised to “work with our LGBTQ+ partners to better educate ourselves, find ways to strengthen the ties that bind and use our platform to support all our fans who make diversity part of the Dodgers family.”
Make your voice heard NOW, before this blasphemy takes center stage.
Conservatives responded on social media by slamming the baseball team for caving.
“Yes, it is vital that the national pastime honor and support those who mock religion and decency,” reacted Daily Wire co-founder and podcaster Ben Shapiro.
“The Gay Mafia will always extract their payment for ‘protection,’ said Crisis magazine editor-in-chief Eric Sammons.
Some social media users hinted that the team should face the same backlash as beer company Bud Light, which is continuing to endure a massive boycott after its decision to honor transgender-identifying TikTok activist Dylan Mulvaney.
But the Dodgers weren’t always woke and divorced from traditional religious practice.
Former Dodgers great Sandy Koufax, a left-handed pitcher who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in fame in 1972, famously refused to pitch during Game 1 of the World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur, the most important holy day in the Jewish calendar. He previously opted out of games that landed on Passover and Rosh Hashanah.
And Koufax wasn’t alone in living an active faith. Legendary announcer Vin Scully, the “Voice of the Dodgers” for 67 years, was a staunch Catholic. Scully, who passed away last year at age 94, was described by Catholic News Agency’s Jonah McKeown as “a devout Catholic who found in his faith a source of joy and comfort and sought to share it with others through personal kindness and philanthropy.”
As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Scully was devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and even narrated a two-CD audio recording of the Most Holy Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2016.
The procession is sponsored by several Catholic groups including LifeSiteNews, Catholics for Catholics, America Needs Fatima, and CatholicVote.
Strickland recently urged Catholics on The Bishop Strickland Show to boycott events and companies that promote the LGBT agenda, including Target, Bud Light, and the upcoming Dodgers game.
“We need to speak up. … Thankfully, Archbishop Cordileone, he nailed it when he talked about this garbage going on at Dodger Stadium. And, in itself, it’s satanic. It’s evil. And he said it shows what god … these people worship,” His Excellency stated. “And he’s absolutely right. They worship the worldly, fake, non-divine gods of money and power and worldly influence. And it is the path to hell. And they need to wake up. And anyone of faith needs to be stronger in faith than ever.”
“If you know the truth, you have to share it,” he added. “And no power on earth can or should cause us to tone it down or to be quiet.”
To make your views respectfully known, readers can contact the LA Dodgers Executive/Administrative Offices at: 1-866-363-4377 ext. 9