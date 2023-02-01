Bp. Strickland urges Vatican to refute Biden’s claim that Pope doesn’t oppose taxpayer-funded abortions

'Mr Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way,' the Bishop of Tyler wrote on Twitter.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland called on the Vatican to deny President Joe Biden’s claim that Pope Francis does not support the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) call for a halt to taxpayer-funded abortions.

Mr Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way. I implore the Vatican press office to emphatically clarify that Pope Francis rightly calls abortion murder. It is time to denounce Biden’s fake Catholicism. https://t.co/RBEbWmczsl — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) January 31, 2023

“Mr Biden can’t be allowed to twist the words of Pope Francis in this way,” Stickland wrote on Twitter. “I implore the Vatican press office to emphatically clarify that Pope Francis rightly calls abortion murder. It is time to denounce Biden’s fake Catholicism.”

Strickland was referring to a video in which Biden answered questions from reporters on Monday. Biden took issue with the U.S. Catholic bishops’ most recent move against abortion and insinuated that they are not of one mind on the topic.

“Catholic bishops are demanding that federal tax dollars not fund abortions,” stated EWTN’s Washington Correspondent.

The staunchly pro-abortion yet self-professed Catholic Biden was swift to contradict this, stating simply: “No, they are not all doing that.”

“Nor is the Pope doing that,” he added.

Biden’s comments came in response to a January 27 letter sent by the USCCB’s chair of pro-life activities, Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, to the House and Senate sponsors of the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act” (H.R.7 and S.62).

Bishop Burbidge wrote in support of legislation that would ban tax funds from being used for abortion. Burbidge noted that “[p]rotecting taxpayers from being forced to pay for abortion in violation of their conscience is a principle that has enjoyed historically broad support among Americans, regardless of their otherwise passionately divided views on the topic.”

“The government should never fund the destruction of innocent preborn children,” Burbidge added.

“Rather, Congress can better serve the common good by prioritizing policies that comprehensively assist women, children, and families in need in ways that will not only encourage childbirth but make it easier to welcome and raise a new child.”

Biden has been very open about his support for abortion as well as gender ideology and has even gone so far as to call abortion an “essential health service.” He also flouts Catholic doctrine by advocating a number of policies which would promote LGBT ideology in everyday life in America, as well as across the world. As vice president, the first “wedding” at which Biden officiated was between two men.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Church teaches that abortion is always wrong because it kills an innocent human being, thus violating the Church’s prohibition on murder, a teaching which “remains unchangeable.”

Notwithstanding this, after a private meeting he had with Pope Francis in 2021, Biden claimed that the Pope “was happy I’m a good Catholic” and said that the president should “keep receiving Communion.”

