Brazilian influencer under criminal investigation again for ‘transphobic’ social media posts

BRASILIA (ADF Legal) — Nine Borges, a Brazilian social media commentator, academic researcher, and British citizen, is now under a second police investigation in Brazil for “transphobic” social media posts. The investigations were opened after an anonymous complaint was filed, alleging that the content posted to Borges’ Instagram account is “discriminatory” and incites hatred and violence against “transgender” people.

Borges, who is currently being criminally investigated for a short Instagram video from September 2024 as well, now has been summoned to appear in a virtual hearing before the Federal Police of Minas Gerais tomorrow from her home in the U.K.

The new complaint further states that Borges issued “transphobic” comments on a popular Brazilian podcast, in which she explained biological facts about men and women, in addition to addressing the philosophical foundations of gender ideology. With a PhD in education, Borges regularly offers critiques of gender ideology and its negative implications for women and society at large. She is also the author of a book on the topic.

If criminally charged on the basis of these investigations, the charges would carry a potential prison sentence of up to five years each.