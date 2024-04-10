WATCH: Brazilian lawmaker’s UN speech demolishing the left goes viral, wins praise from Elon Musk

Nikolas Ferreira said Brazil’s socialist president Lula da Silva ‘should be in jail’ and blasted LGBT ideology and ‘genocidal’ abortion in a powerful speech promoted by Elon Musk.

(LifeSiteNews) — A rising star in Brazilian conservative politics has earned praise from Elon Musk and other anti-woke social media users for a riveting speech he delivered at the United Nations.

Twenty-seven-year-old Chamber of Deputies member Nikolas Ferreira excoriated his country’s socialist president Lula da Silva, who he said “should be in jail.” He also issued a blistering attack on LGBT ideology.

“The left replaces Jesus … [and] the cross, which represents injustice against an innocent person, with symbols that represent nothing other than selfishness,” explained Ferreira, who is a Christian. “The rainbow is not yours, but ours. Read the Bible. You’ll find out.”

He also condemned abortion as the “largest silent genocidal movement” and stressed that the right to life is the “first and most fundamental of rights,” at one point holding up a model of a 12-week-old unborn baby.

Ferreira has achieved global name recognition in recent years thanks to his ability to leverage social media. He currently has 3.3 million followers on X, 10.6 million followers on Instagram, and 1.82 million subscribers on YouTube.

Born in 1996, Ferreira was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2022 with a historic 1.4 million votes, the most ever received by a candidate who ran for the Chamber.

Ferreira stated on X that his remarks, which appear to have been delivered at a youth-focused gathering at the U.N. in 2023, resulted in autocratic Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes “investigating” him.

We need “new judges who will honor … and deliver justice, and not like some of Brazil’s Supreme Court, who have betrayed the Brazilian people and persecuted their political opponents,” Ferreira said in his speech.

As previously reported by LifeSite, X owner Elon Musk has been engaged in a legal battle over free speech in the country with De Moraes, who has been running the country as if it were his own fiefdom. Since the 2022 presidential election between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro, he has personally suspended bank accounts and banned reporters, elected officials, and citizens from social media all in the name of “defending democracy.”

Musk announced on X this week that De Moraes ordered certain accounts be suspended, and that the details of his order be kept private. Musk refused to do so, even in the face of heavy fines. He also called on De Moraes to resign.

Coming shortly, 𝕏 will publish everything demanded by @Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law. This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2024

“Coming shortly, X will publish everything demanded by Alexandre and how those requests violate Brazilian law. This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame Alexandre, shame,” Musk posted on X.

Last week, journalist Michael Shellenberger released the “Twitter Files Brazil.” According to Brazilian investigative reporter David Agape, the files reveal that “the FBI, the Soroses, and the Supreme Court of Brazil are engaged in a direct assault on the free speech protections of both the Brazilian and U.S. Constitutions.”

TWITTER FILES – BRAZIL Brazil is engaged in a sweeping crackdown on free speech led by a Supreme Court justice named Alexandre de Moraes. De Moraes has thrown people in jail without trial for things they posted on social media. He has demanded the removal of users from social… — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) April 3, 2024

In 2023, De Moraes fined messaging app Telegram for not suspending Ferreira’s account, which he alleged was spreading “criminal manifestations.”

Many ordinary citizens in Brazil denounced the 2022 presidential race as being fraudulent. Hundreds of thousands of citizens protested in the streets. Former president Jair Bolsonaro returned to Brazil in March 2023 after temporarily fleeing to Florida only to have his home raided by federal authorities two months later. He is prohibited from running for office until 2030 for allegedly provoking a riot that occurred at the Brazilian Capitol on January 8, 2023, even though he condemned the event and was not in Brazil at the time. Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who visited former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in March this year, has said lawyers are attempting to overturn that ruling.

Ep. 78 The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents. Here are two of its victims. pic.twitter.com/U2C7P0K91O — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) February 29, 2024

Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Eduardo for his X show. Carlson told him he believes it is “pretty clear” the election was “stolen” and that it was “rigged with help from the CIA.”

Share











