WATCH: Brazilian man caring for disabled children needs help to repair community home

The Child Jesus community, which houses 47 disabled children, is suffering leaks and water damage from the last season of heavy rains, and the community’s founder, Tonio Tavares, is asking readers for help.

PETRÓPOLIS, Brazil (LifeSiteNews) — Tonio Tavares, founder of the Brazilian Jesus Menino Community for disabled boys and men, is seeking help to renovate the boys’ home, which has been damaged by heavy rains.

The “Child Jesus” community in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, houses 47 children with disabilities ranging from autism to cerebral palsy, many of whom are abortion survivors. In his recent appeal, Tavares showed how bedrooms, restrooms, and living rooms of their sanctuary have suffered water damage from the last rainy season.

Tavares is seeking financial assistance to help remedy his community home’s water damage and seal its leaks, as well as perform maintenance on electrical and hydro-sanitary installations.

For more information on the community, please see previous articles from LifeSite here and here.

