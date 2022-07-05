Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tells Tucker Carlson why he’s not vaccinated for COVID

BRASILIA, Brazil (LifeSiteNews) – The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro sat down with FOX News’ Tucker Carlson last week for an interview dealing with COVID and his response to the virus, why he refused the jab, alternatives to the jab, and the “taste of dictatorship” which many leaders felt as a result of lockdowns.

Jair Bolsonaro explains why he didn’t get the COVID vaccine and his approach to the virus. pic.twitter.com/mpzCYk4Oht — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 1, 2022



Bolsonaro explained that when in March 2020 he noticed the number of COVID cases increasing in Brazil, he began to seek out medications against the virus.

Speaking about the jab, Bolsonaro explained “now someone who contracts the virus, like I did, I mean, the [jab] doesn’t really help. I mean, you don’t take a vaccine if you have already been contaminated. The [jab] would be innocuous. You should rather take the medication.”

Bolsonaro continued:

I called other countries, including sub-Saharan Africa, and Brazilian doctors and physicians, because there were people out there who either did not catch the virus, or when they did catch the virus, the virus was not strong enough to send them to the hospital or to kill them. And in Brazil, we saw the emergence of two medications that began to be used more widely. I myself took them when contaminated. But the global pressure, all over the world, from the media outlets, and from the pharmaceutical companies … they were all against the early treatment.

Bolsonaro worried about Pfizer’s indemnity from vaccine effects

Speaking about Pfizer’s vaccine contract with the Brazilian government, Bolsonaro recalled “one of the clauses said ‘we shall take no responsibility whatsoever for any side effect arising from the vaccine.’”

“I became concerned about that,” he said. “And Congress in Brazil decided to vote, and pass a piece of legislation saying that Pfizer, or any other pharmaceutical company, would not take responsibility for any side effect arising from the [jab].” Bolsonaro refused to make the jab mandatory in Brazil, saying that the Brazilian Congress would not make it mandatory either.

The injections are known to have serious side effects, including myocarditis. Other side effects include multiple sclerosis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, female infertility, pulmonary embolism and testicular cancer, according to data from the Pentagon’s Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED). The World Health Organization (WHO) in January advised that children should not be routinely jabbed against COVID-19 with Pfizer’s jab.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand WITH Justice Clarence Thomas, AGAINST Abortion Fanatics Like Hillary Clinton Show Petition Text 764 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Ever since the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the ongoing debate over the barbaric practice of abortion back to the states, left-wing zealots, politicians, and rioters have taken to the streets and the airwaves to fan the flames of division.



And perhaps no one has epitomized this unhinged rage more than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



Taking her anger out on Justice Clarence Thomas, Clinton has once again shown her propensity for bitterness, hostility towards our Constitution and rule of law, and hatred towards those with differing philosophies from her own.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against hateful attacks by radical liberals like Hillary Clinton.



The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which saw a 6-3 majority rule in favor of overturning both Roe v. Wade and 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey, was a long time coming: In 1973, seven Justices of the Supreme Court (all males) created a phony constitutional "right" to abortion out of thin air, opening the floodgates to practically unfettered access to abortion across the nation and resulting in the killing of more than 60 million innocent, unborn babies in the nearly 50 years that followed.



But with Roe now out of the picture, this decision will officially fall back to the states, who, by way of their elected lawmakers, may now opt to permit, restrict, or even outright ban the practice of abortion altogether.



And while the majority opinion in Dobbs was penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, most of the left's ire in the aftermath of its publication has been directed at a different Justice: Conservative constitutionalist Clarence Thomas, currently the bench's only African-American member, who wrote his own separate concurrence acknowledging other past cases which were decided on similar, constitutionally-lacking bases that could potentially be revisited in the future.



Perhaps no disgruntled abortion supporter has gone out of their way more to deride this ruling and Justice Thomas than former First Lady and Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who let her utter contmept for the unborn, the Constitution, and Justice Thomas show in a CBS interview with Gayle King earlier this week. .@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022



In her deeply personal attack, Clinton claimed that Justice Thomas, a Yale Law School classmate of hers in the early 1970s (when Roe was first decided), was a "person of grievance for as long as I've known him. Resentment, grievance, anger."



She then went on to criticize the court's ruling in Dobbs, repeating without evidence that "women are going to die" as a result, all while (predictably) ignoring the potentially millions of unborn babies who will now live because of Justices' timely decision.



So while pro-abortion liberals like Hillary Clinton continue to lament the outcome of Dobbs and smear conservative Justices like Clarence Thomas with personal attacks simply for abiding by the text of the Constitution, the pro-life movement and millions of Americans who believe in the constitutional right to life can take pride in nearly half a century's work to achieve the end of Roe, and begin the real work of ending the barbaric practice of abortion in the United States.



Now is the time to put out-of-touch elitists like Hillary Clinton on notice that momentum is on the side of life once again and that America is rejecting the culture of death that has penetrated our way of life for far too long.



Now is the time to stand with pro-life, conservative constitutionalists like Justice Clarence Thomas!



SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against attacks from leftists like Hillary Clinton, and thank him for courageously standing up for life and the Constitution!



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Hillary Clinton attacks Clarence Thomas as a ‘person of grievance’ following Roe reversal' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Coronavirus vaccine trials have not produced evidence to suggest that the vaccines stop either infection or transmission, nor do they claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. Moreover, there is strong evidence that the “vaccinated” are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Bolsonaro told Carlson that “the concern, as mentioned by many doctors, was that people who are infected by the virus were already immune, and did not have to take the [jab]. That was my case, and that’s why I did not take [the jab].”

READ: Dr. Vladimir Zelenko was a true hero and patriot who saved many lives with his COVID treatment

Bolsonaro had defended natural immunity against COVID-19, holding that natural immunity is more effective at stopping infection than the jabs. His view is shared by medical experts such as Dr. Peter McCollough, who told LifeSiteNews in August 2021 that “natural immunity is the best of all forms of immunity” and that “under no circumstances” should a recovered patient get a COVID jab.

Bolsonaro also explained that he had enough jabs brought to Brazil for every Brazilian, although he defended a person’s freedom of choice with regard to the jab, but that he regrets not holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for the side effects of the jab. “We see in studies conducted outside of Brazil that perhaps two thirds of deaths could have been avoided in Brazil and in the world” as a result of the jabs, he said.

Pharma companies ignored safe treatments

Speaking of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, Bolsonaro said that “in sub-Saharan Africa, they take ivermectin to fight river blindness, as well as hydroxychloroquine to fight malaria.” He expressed “regret” for “the pressure that took place, and perhaps due to the economic power of pharmaceutical companies” who ignored such treatments and instead “went and invested in [jabs].”

“And today, you see, you know people who have taken the third, the fourth dose of the [jab], and they still contract the virus and die … I believe many deaths could have been avoided through early treatment,” Bolsonaro continued.

Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are known to be effective means to combat COVID-19, but have been lambasted in the mainstream media and by mainstream medicine. Bolsonaro denounced the suppression of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine before the United Nations last year, saying that the choice of medical treatment should be between the patient and the doctor.

This year, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra contracted the coronavirus twice in less than a month. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced twice in six months that he caught the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who received the jab four times, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 15, 2022, and subsequently experienced a “rebound” of symptoms after taking Pfizer’s anti-viral pill Paxlovid. According to Fauci, the rebound was “much worse than in the first go-around.”

Lockdowns led to ‘dictatorship’

Bolsonaro also discussed the consequences of lockdowns caused by COVID-19, and their effect on government. “Many heads of state ended up imposing their will, and they felt the taste of dictatorship,” Bolsonaro began.

READ: Canadian veteran marches 2,500+ miles to protest COVID mandates under Trudeau

“In Brazil, state governments felt the taste of acting as dictators by mandating that people should stay at home, and shutting down shops, and not allowing people to go to school, if they had not been [jabbed].”

“They could do everything during COVID,” Bolsonaro continued. “And more importantly, when it came to the public weal itself, I mean, many things could be purchased by governors and mayors, although many of them, or the vast majority are honest, they were nevertheless able to buy just about anything without much of a sense of responsibility.”

Share











