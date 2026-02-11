Brazilian student faces up to 10 years in prison for social media comments about gender ideology

Since a 2019 ruling by Brazil’s Supreme Federal Tribunal equated “homophobia” and “transphobia” with the crime of racism – without legislation passed by Congress – individuals across Brazil have increasingly faced criminal investigations and prosecutions for peaceful expression. Cases such as Isadora Borges’ have become more common over the last year in Brazil.

In 2025, social media influencer Isabella Cepa faced criminal investigations for her online post about gender ideology. Similarly, Nine Borges (not related to Isadora Borges) is under criminal investigation for “transphobia” for posting an Instagram video drawing attention to concerns about the financing and influence of pro-LGBT organizations in Brazil, which included criticism of Symmy Larrat, Brazil’s LGBT National Secretary.

In another case, Assemblies of God Pastor Douglas Baptista faced criminal charges for authoring a book with a Christian view of sexuality. His case was legally supported by ADF International. Charges in his case were dropped, but they remain evidence of the broader, chilling trend of government efforts in Brazil to censor peaceful online expression.

ADF International also represents five Brazilian legislators (Senator Eduardo Girao and members of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Van Hattem, Adriana Ventura, Gilson Marques, and Ricardo Salles) before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The legislators are challenging violations of their free speech rights before the Commission. They claim violations of their rights under the Convention, including their freedom of expression, as a result of escalating state censorship which reached a head with last year’s X ban in Brazil during the municipal elections period. Censorship in Brazil has been a persistent and escalating problem since 2019.

Reprinted with permission from Alliance Defending Freedom. Alliance Defending Freedom is an alliance-building, non-profit legal organization committed to protecting religious freedom, free speech, parental rights, and the sanctity of life.