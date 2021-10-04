60% of COVID hospitalizations of older Americans among ‘fully vaccinated,’ gov’t data reveals

The ‘fully vaccinated’ dominate COVID hospitalizations and cases in new Medicare data uncovered by medical freedom advocate Thomas Renz.

(LifeSiteNews) – Nearly 60 percent of recent COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in the “fully vaccinated,” according to new Medicare data.

A presentation last week for Project Salus, an AI-based COVID program of the Department of Defense (DOD), reported the findings from among a sample of 5.6 million Medicare beneficiaries, 80 percent of whom were over 65 years old.

“As the Delta variant became predominant, COVID-19 cases increased five-fold in the [over-65] population,” the report states. “In this 80% 65+ population, an estimated 60% of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurred in fully vaccinated individuals in the week ending August 7th.”

The “fully vaccinated” also made up more than 71 percent of COVID-19 cases as of August 21, according to the presentation, which was published online by the analytics firm Humetrix, a Project Salus partner.

COVID cases and hospitalizations among the vaccinated were likely far higher, however, as the Project Salus report did not include patients with one shot as “vaccinated” and only defined the double-jabbed as “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their second dose.

The presentation estimated vaccination rate partly by using the CDC’s COVID vaccination rate, due to unpublished vaccine information for around half of Medicare claims.

“Even with this high of a number, 60%, the real number is absolutely higher due to the skewed methods of how the government determines who is vaccinated. They are not including those that received 1 dose, only those that received 2 doses and a 14 day window has passed, and now Biden is saying boosters plus 2 shots will put you on the ‘fully vaccinated’ list,” said New York attorney and medical freedom advocate Thomas Renz, who uncovered the DOD documents.

The Project Salus data further confirms that the effectiveness of COVID mRNA vaccines begins to drop precipitously within just a few months of vaccination. The breakthrough infection rate among those vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna jabs 5-6 months ago quadrupled from 100 in 100,000 in June to around 400 in 100,000 in August, with no signs of slowing down.

COVID breakthrough hospitalization particularly affected men, the elderly, and certain ethnic groups, like Native Americans and Hispanics. One slide of the presentation points to a more than 25 percent increased risk of hospitalization among males and around 50 percent higher risk for Native American patients.

The Project Salus findings reflect well-documented COVID vaccine failure in other countries, including Israel and the U.K., where the majority of COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations attributed to the Delta variant have been reported in “fully vaccinated” people.

The data may also lend support to various experts’ fears that the vaccines could be leading to antibody-dependent enhancement, which happens when vaccination actually exacerbates disease complications rather than preventing them.

While the COVID vaccines increasingly fail to stop the spread of the virus or of serious illness, natural immunity from previous COVID infection “offers a major protective effect against breakthrough hospitalization,” the Project Salus report acknowledged.

The new data flies in the face of repeated assertions from the Biden administration that COVID-19 has become a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” “Breakthrough cases remain rare and almost all are mild cases,” Joe Biden falsely claimed earlier this month in his announcement of COVID vaccine mandates for tens of millions of Americans in the private sector. “In fact, virtually all hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated,” he said.

“This definitively proves that Biden and his cronies at DHHS are outright lying when they claim this is a crisis of the ‘unvaccinated.’ It’s just the opposite,” Thomas Renz said in a press release on Friday. “It is a crisis of the poor Americans that believed Big Gov, Big Media, Big Pharma, and Big Tech when they promoted lies that the vaccines were ‘safe and effective.’”

“It is unquestioningly a manipulative marketing for profit and power scheme, at the expense of Americans lives.”

The latest revelations from Renz come days after he announced that data obtained from a government whistleblower revealed that around 50,000 Medicare patients have died shortly after taking the COVID jab.

