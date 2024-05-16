BREAKING: 7 Republicans cite LifeSite in letter demanding answers over mistreatment of jailed pro-lifers

We are deeply concerned by reports suggesting that the U.S. Marshal Service did not provide medically necessary health care services to two prisoners in its custody: Ms. Jean Marshall, 74, and Heather Idoni, 59. On May 15, 2024, Ms. Marshall was sentenced to 15 additional months in prison, and Ms. Idoni is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

We ask Director Davis to provide a clear and comprehensive account of the care provided to Ms. Idoni and Ms. Marshall during their time in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. As you know, the U.S. Marshal Services is required to provide appropriate medical care for all prisoners. U.S. Marshals Service Policy Directive – Prisoner Health Care Management states that “All prisoners will receive medically necessary health care services.” (U.S. Marshals Service Policy Directive – Prisoner Health Care Management. Page 2. https://www.usmarshals.gov/sites/default/files/media/document/usms-policy-directive-prisoner-health-care-management.pdf) This is defined as “(n)ecessary to diagnose or treat a medical condition, which, if left untreated, would likely lead to a significant loss of function, deterioration of health, uncontrolled suffering, or death.” (Ibid. Page 9.)

We ask Director Peters to advise us on what actions the Bureau of Prisons has taken to ensure Ms. Marshall is receiving appropriate care. We also ask for information on actions the Bureau of Prisons plans to take to provide appropriate care for Ms. Idoni if she is placed in Bureau of Prison custody. In accordance with Title 28, Part 549 of the Code of Federal Regulations, Federal Bureau of Prisons Program Statement 6031.04, Patient Care, states that the Bureau of Prisons will provide medically necessary health care to inmates. (Bureau of Prisons. “Program Statement 6031.04, Patient Care.” June 3, 2014. https://www.bop.gov/policy/progstat/6031_004.pdf) This includes medical conditions which, without care, could “lead to serious deterioration leading to premature death” and could risk “significant pain or discomfort which impairs the inmate’s participation in activities of daily living.” (Ibid.)

A summary of the medical situations reported in the cases of Ms. Idoni and Ms. Marshall is provided below.