BREAKING: Alberta premier blames unvaccinated for ‘surge’ in COVID cases

The province will now pay people to take the jab.

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – The Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney directly blamed the “unvaccinated” for a rise in new COVID-19 cases Friday, and announced that the province will now pay people to get the COVID vaccine.

“The bottom line is this…their choices are now jeopardizing the healthcare system,” said Kenney at a press conference. “Because of the large group of people with no vaccine protections we have seen the Delta spread widely.”

In response, Alberta will be introducing a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program. Every Albertan aged 18 and over who gets a COVID-19 jab between September 3 and October 13 is eligible for a $100 pre-paid debit card.

New COVID-19 restrictions starting on September 4 will include mandatory masking in all indoor settings, and alcohol service must stop by 10 p.m. at bars and restaurants.

In addition, Alberta is for now “recommending” that “Unvaccinated Albertans are strongly recommended to limit indoor social gatherings to close contacts of only 2 cohort families up to a maximum of 10 people.”

Those with the jab are free to socialize with no restrictions.

The new measures go against Kenney’s earlier promise that the province was open for “good.”

Kenney said COVID-19 is surging “everywhere” in Alberta, almost entirely in the “unvaccinated.”

“We still have 30 percent without full vaccine protection,” said Kenney.

Kenney then claimed that the Delta variant was in “decline” in Alberta when restrictions were lifted on July 1, and then went up because of the un-jabbed.

“Because of the large group of people with no vaccine protections we have seen the Delta spread widely,” said Kenney.

Kenney then said hospitalization rates in Alberta since July 1 have gone up in the age 20 to 59 group and are now around 80 percent of all admissions.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) said that there will now be surgery postponements, which Kenney directly blamed on the “unvaccinated.”

“This is essentially now a crisis of the unvaccinated. Which is putting pressures on our hospitals,” said Kenney.

During the press conference, Calgary Sun reporter Rick Bell called out Kenney for offering the unvaccinated a $100 incentive, asking, “Do you realize that kind of a message this says?”

Kenney replied, “I wish we didn’t have to do this, this is not a time for moral judgments, this is time to get vaccinated. It’s now literally worth your while.”

As of Friday in Alberta, there are 487 people in hospitals and 114 In intensive care attributed to COVID-19.

Today’s update from Kenney comes only day after he hinted on a Facebook Live update that un-jabbed Albertans would be subject to “other measures.”

“We may have to take other measures to encourage people, the unvaccinated, to ensure they are not putting themselves in a position where they’re transmitting,” said Kenney.

Today’s news also flies in the face of what Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in August.

Hinshaw wrote that it was time to “live with” COVID-19 and to stop testing and isolating “everyone” who exhibits virus symptoms, despite having ordering some of the strictest COVID-19 lockdown measures in Canada in early 2021.

Kenney, who leads the governing United Conservative Party (UCP), has said he will not introduce vaccine passports in the province.

During Friday’s press conference, he did not say one way or another if vaccine passports would be coming to Alberta.

Just this Tuesday, the province’s health authority, Alberta Health Services (AHS), announced that all staff and contractors must be fully vaccinated by October 16.

This was met with a large protest at the at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary Wednesday.

Research from U.K. shows the jabbed are more susceptible to the Delta variant

Just recently, Public Health England sent out a technical briefing which showed that about two-thirds of those who have died with the COVID-19 Delta variant in the United Kingdom had both doses of the COVID-19 jabs.

According to an August 6 brief, which highlighted ten COVID variants along with four variants of concern in England, out of 300,110 cases of the Delta variant there were 742 deaths. Of these, 481 of the deaths were in those who have had both COVID jabs.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough recently said that research has shown that those who have been jabbed are more susceptible to the Delta variant, pointing to a pre-print study by the Oxford University Clinical Research Group published on August 10 in The Lancet.

McCullough recently spoke with LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Weston, saying that asymptomatic people should not get tested, and that natural immunity is “robust, complete, and durable,” against the virus.

Many local prominent businesses in Alberta, such as the National Hockey League (NHL) teams Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers, have announced COVID-19 jab mandates of their own for staff and spectators.

Independent Alberta MLA Drew Barnes, booted from Kenney’s party earlier in the year, blasted the leader on Wednesday for turning a “blind eye” to businesses that have imposed jab mandates of their own.

On July 1, Alberta lifted virtually all COVID-19 restrictions, the first province in Canada to do so. Currently no restrictions are in place; though some cities such as Edmonton have reintroduced mask mandates.

In June the Kenney government passed Bill 66, which repealed a long-standing vaccination section of the province’s Public Health Act that in theory could be used to force jabs on everyone in the province.

Kenney said Friday that they will not look at mandating COVID-19 jabs, as per the new legislation.

Although Kenney has removed all COVID-19 restrictions, his popularity has taken a blow amongst his conservative base. Harsh COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the year, combined with three Alberta pastors being jailed for defying virus rules, has resulted in a low level of approval for Kenney in the polls.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently blamed non-jabbed Canadians for a “fourth wave” of the virus, while suggesting that vaccine passports and mandates are a type of “motivational” tool.

Jay Cameron, litigation director for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews that leaders who use words like Trudeau’s against those who have chosen to not receive the COVID-19 jabs are “intentionally divisive and manipulative.”

“Angry and emotional rants against people who have chosen not to take the experimental COVID shots are deeply concerning,” Cameron told LifeSiteNews.

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults and one for kids age 12 and up (Pfizer), all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

Trudeau recently announced that, starting in October, Canada will mandate COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat.

Trudeau also said recently that, if re-elected, he would create a $1 billion COVID-19 vaccine passport fund for provinces to access. Manitoba and Quebec have vaccine passports in effect. British Columbia will implement one starting September 13, and Ontario will follow on September 22.

