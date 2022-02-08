BREAKING: Alberta premier will ‘fight’ any expansion of vax mandate to truckers traveling between provinces

2022 Winter Olympics exposed: Inside China's communist regime
As the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa continues, Jason Kenney has come under fire for his reluctance to go all in with his support for the truckers. Today, he sent a message to Trudeau and Canadians that he is in support of medical freedom for truckers. 
Alberta Premier Jason KenneyJason Kenney / Twitter

Kennedy
Hall
Kennedy Hall
EDMONTON (LifeSiteNews) — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney released a video today saying he will fight the Trudeau governments vaccine mandates for truckers and is willing to go to court over it. 

He said that over the weekend he went to Washington, D.C., to call on “American leaders” to halt vaccine mandates on their side of the border as well. 

Last week, the Trudeau government hit back at the trucker protest by suggesting that an interprovincial vaccine mandate will be put in place for Canadian truckers. 

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra told CBC’s Rosemary Barton that an interprovincial COVID shot mandate is being considered by the government, citing the party’s election campaign promise of “vaccines and vaccine mandates” during the fall. 

Kenney affirmed the suspicion that interprovincial mandates are coming, by saying that he heard “that they [the Liberals] may be announcing something around that as early as Friday.” 

“That would just make a bad situation even worse with no compelling public health benefit,” he said. 

“If the federal government moves ahead with this policy, Alberta will fight it… including challenging it in court.” 

 

