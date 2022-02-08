BREAKING: Alberta to drop vax passport at midnight after truckers pressure government

Premier Jason Kenney denied that the protesting truckers influenced the decision, saying 'none of this has to do with a few trucks parked at the Coutts border crossing.'

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday night that his province will scrap vaccine segregation measures starting at midnight February 9.

BREAKING: Alberta’s vaccine passport program is OVER effective at midnight tonight, Premier Jason Kenney announces. — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) February 9, 2022

“We cannot remain at a heightened state of emergency forever,” Kenney said. “We have to begin to heal. And so Alberta will move on, but we’ll do so carefully. We’ll do so prudently.”

Kenney added that the plan to give confiscated freedoms back to Albertans is contingent on hospital capacity.

Kenney defended the vaccine passport system, saying it was effective in coercing people to take the abortion-tainted experimental jab.

Kenney just admitted that forcing vaccines on people was not a public health measure, but rather an attempt to compel people who simply wouldn’t otherwise have complied. https://t.co/JBfOwN5iqW — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) February 9, 2022

In addition to vaccine passports being dropped, mask mandates will be gone for children in school from K-12, and for children under 12 years old in indoor public settings.

Further loosening of restrictions is expected to take place on March 1, when most restrictions will be lifted, including mask mandates for the general public.

Kenney was defiant, however, and stated that “none of this has to do with a few trucks parked at the Coutts border crossing.”

There are more than a “few trucks” at the border in Alberta.

Jason Kenney just called this “a few trucks”. pic.twitter.com/zHjmlEqjbj — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) February 9, 2022

The truckers blocking the Coutts border were not satisfied with the announcement, which still leaves some heavy-handed restrictions in place, and leaves the possibility for the return of COVID measures if public health sees fit.

UPDATE: Truckers reject Kenney’s statement. Say they want a PERMANENT end to mandates, not a temporary one. https://t.co/WxezeC8dr5 — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 9, 2022

