Breaking apart the monopoly: How conservatives can fight back against Big Tech

September 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The second video of LifeSite’s new Uncensored: Big Tech vs. Free Speech series is now available.

Today, we hear from Brent Bozell of the Media Research Center, who discusses how Big Tech manipulates search engine results and aids and abets domestic terrorism.

Bozell explains how conservatives can fight Big Tech, and how individuals can help bring back our freedom of speech.

Big Tech giants “believe that it's their responsibility to fact check, to make sure that the public isn't told things that it should not be told,” Bozell shares. He continues to condemn the so-called fact-checking that is so prevalent: “Your worldview is affected by bias. It's inescapable. So, for someone to come forward and say, ‘I'm an objective fact-checker,’ is to participate in a dishonesty.”



He ends on a powerful note, reminding Americans – and everyone around the world – that we aren’t powerless. “We do have weapons at our disposal…people have to be active. They have to take a more activist role in the future.”



Watch the full video at this link here: https://youtu.be/esfjXc77xx0



