BREAKING: Archbishop Broglio reportedly declines Nancy Pelosi request for Holy Communion

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) –– It has been reported that Nancy Pelosi was refused Holy Communion at the U.S. Capitol yesterday.

Archbishop Timothy Broglio reportedly refused Pelosi, a self-described Catholic who advocates for abortion, the sacrament after a Mass he celebrated in the Capitol on December 12 in honor of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of the Americas.

According to Catholic News Agency (CNA), one of Pelosi’s staffers “approached Broglio to inform the archbishop that Pelosi was coming to ‘say hello’ and that she had also wished to ‘receive Communion.’”

However, as CNA reported, “Broglio agreed to meet with Pelosi but did not give her communion.”

Nancy Pelosi has been barred from receiving the Blessed Sacrament by her ordinary, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, because of her obstinate abortion advocacy. Pelosi has repeatedly ignored Cordileone’s directive.

However, an employee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) gave the media a different reason for Broglio’s refusal on Thursday.

“Michelle Gress, executive director at the office of government relations at the USCCB, told CNA that Broglio declined Pelosi’s request as the Mass had already ended and they ‘didn’t consecrate extra Hosts,” the outlet reported.

Apparently, Pelosi had never met, or did not remember having met Broglio before, for she greeted him by saying she had heard a lot about him.

Broglio is the president of the USCCB as well as the head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services. He served as a member of the Vatican diplomatic corps until 2007 when Pope Benedict appointed him to the latter post. He was elected USCCB president in November 2022.

Today, Pelosi, 84, was hospitalized in Luxembourg after what has been described as “a fall.” Her accident follows a recent request by Archbishop Cordileone to Catholic to pray for the former Speaker of the House.

