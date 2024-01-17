BREAKING: Argentina’s Javier Milei denounces ‘bloody abortion agenda’ at 2024 Davos summit

Argentina's president Javier Milei told the World Economic Forum's Davos summit that socialists are promoting population control and 'the bloody abortion agenda' since, they believe, human beings 'damage the planet.'

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — Argentine President Javier Milei has called out population control and the “bloody abortion agenda” during his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

During his special address, Milei said that “another conflict presented by socialists is that of humans against nature, claiming that we human beings damage the planet which should be protected at all cost, even going as far as advocating for population control mechanism or the bloody abortion agenda.”

“Unfortunately, these harmful ideas have taken a stronghold in our society. Neo-Marxists have managed to co-opt the common sense of the Western world, and this they have achieved by appropriating the media, culture, universities, and also international organizations. The latter case is the most serious one probably because these are institutions that have an enormous influence on the political and economic decisions of the countries that make up the multilateral organizations.”

“Fortunately, there are more and more of us who are daring to make our voices heard because we are seeing that if we don’t truly and decisively fight against these ideas, the only possible fate for us is to have increasing levels of state regulations, socialism, poverty, and less freedom and therefore having worse standards of living.”

