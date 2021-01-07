BREAKING: Biden calls Trump supporters ‘domestic terrorists’

LifeSiteNews is facing increasing censorship. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

January 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Joe Biden labeled Trump supporters as “domestic terrorists” in a tweet this afternoon.

“What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent — it was disorder. They weren’t protestors — they were rioters, insurrectionists, and domestic terrorists,” Biden wrote.

What we witnessed yesterday was not dissent — it was disorder.



They weren’t protestors — they were rioters, insurrectionists, and domestic terrorists.



I wish we could say we couldn’t see it coming, but that isn’t true. We could. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 7, 2021

On Jan. 6, hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters gathered in Washington D.C. for the March to Save America. After President Trump addressed the crowd around noon, a number of people stormed over police barricades and entered the Capitol building. One woman was fatally shot by police. Three others were wounded. More than a dozen police officers were hurt.

The vast majority of those attending the rally, however, were peaceful, engaging in non-violent demonstration of support for Trump and against an incoming Biden administration.

Biden today introduced Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general, the nation’s top law enforcement official. Garland was former-president Obama’s pro-abortion Supreme Court nominee in 2016. In May of 2016, Garland voted against allowing Priests for Life to have an en banc hearing by the whole court in the group’s case against the Obama Administration’s contraception mandate.

Biden said today that in the “past four years we’ve had a president who’s made his contempt for our democracy, our Constitution, the rule of law, clear in everything he has done.”

He vowed to change the Department of Justice in the course of his administration.

“More than anything, we need to restore the honor, the integrity, the independence of the Department of Justice that’s been so badly damaged,” he said.

Referring to claims that Trump misused the Department for his own benefits, Biden tweeted today: “It’s time for a Department of Justice that serves the interests of the people — not a presidency.”