BREAKING: Bishop suspends Fr. Altman’s faculties, removes him as pastor

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, July 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse sent Father James Altman a note via FedEx today informing him he has been removed as pastor of St. James the Less parish and that his priestly faculties are suspended, the outspoken cleric told LifeSiteNews.

Altman, whose viral “You Can't be a Catholic and a Democrat” video catapulted him to fame, clashed with his bishop in recent months. Callahan had asked him to resign, and Altman told LifeSite at the end of June that his ousting was imminent.

Altman’s following around the U.S. has grown as Catholics, frustrated with the hierarchy’s refusal to uphold Church law and deny abortion-activist politicians Holy Communion in accordance with canon 915, have discovered his clear preaching.

The removal of a priest’s faculties mean the priest may not offer public Mass in his home diocese or another diocese. A priest with suspended faculties is also not permitted to hear Confessions or baptize people unless they are in danger of death.

“I am not surprised that the hierarchy boldly continues to try to cancel a voice of Truth,” Altman told LifeSiteNews. “As [the] bishop stated publicly, I speak the undeniable Truth. Unfortunately for the corrupt hierarchy, I will not be silenced by any arbitrary Decree, nor will I be cowed by any action against my priestly faculties. The Truth will not be silenced.”

A source on the ground told LifeSite that a secular reporter was stationed outside Altman’s parish today, suggesting that reporter had foreknowledge of the suspension.

DEVELOPING…