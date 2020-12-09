BREAKING: Canada approves Pfizer vaccine tested on cell line of aborted baby

OTTAWA, Canada, December 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was tested using fetal cells from an aborted baby, Health Canada announced Wednesday.

“The data provided supports favourably the efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as well as its safety,” the government agency said in its report authorizing use in Canada.

“The vaccine is approved for people who are 16 years of age and older. Its safety and effectiveness in people younger than 16 years of age have not yet been established,” the report stated.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine will be on hand by the end of the year, reported the CBC. He said the shots are mainly earmarked for long-term care home residents and the staff.

Canada is ready to receive up to 249,000 doses this month, and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March, according to the Associated Press. The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of the vaccine, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

The Canadian military’s national operations center is ready to deploy the vaccines once approved, according to previous statements by Major-General Dany Fortin, head of vaccine logistics for the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fortin has been conducting a series of “dry runs” with the provinces and territories to make sure they are ready to distribute the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA technology and must be stored at temperatures between -80 and -60 degrees Celsius (between -112 and -76 degrees Fahrenheit), CBC reported.

Canada is expected to receive the first shipments of the vaccine next week from the Belgium town of Puurs, which “will be churning out hundreds of millions of doses of the co-developed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the European Union, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom over the next 12 months,” it reported.

Canada has contracts with six other vaccine makers, and is “currently reviewing three other vaccines including one by Moderna that Canadian health officials said could be approved soon,” according to the Associated Press.

The government said “14 distribution centers will be located in large Canadian cities initially,” and that “there will be at least one in each province and two each in Canada’s four largest provinces,” it reported.

Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Ontario, stated on December 3 that proof of COVID-19 vaccination could be mandatory in order to have freedom to move around as well as access to various buildings and facilities.

The Health Canada website minimizes the possible adverse side effects from receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

The side effects observed in clinical trials were “similar to what you might have with other vaccines,” and were “mild or moderate.”

These “included things like pain at the site of injection, body chills, feeling tired and feeling feverish,” which are “common side effects of vaccines and do not pose a risk to health,” Health Canada states.

“As with all vaccines, there’s a chance that there will be a serious side effect, but these are rare. A serious side effect might be something like an allergic reaction,” it stated.

“Health Canada has conducted a rigorous scientific review of the available medical evidence to assess the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. No major safety concerns have been identified in the data that we reviewed,” it concluded.

However, in the U.K., government-produced safety instructions for the Pfizer vaccine state that it should not be used by pregnant or breast-feeding mothers and children.

In addition, they state that it is unknown what effect the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine will have on fertility.

The ten-page “Reg 174 Information for UK Healthcare Professionals” describes the vaccine, how it is to be stored, diluted, and administered, and the trial studies carried out to test it.

In a section called “Fertility, pregnancy and lactation,” the guide says there is “no or limited data” on the vaccine. Therefore, it is not recommending its use for pregnant women.

“Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy,” the guide states in section 4.6.

“For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination.”

The U.K. guide also advises that women should avoid becoming pregnant for the first two months after their COVID-19 shots.

Because it is still unknown whether or not the vaccine can be transmitted to a breast-feeding infant through his or her mother’s milk, the instructions state that “a risk to the newborns/infants cannot be excluded,” the U.K. regulation states. Therefore, the vaccine “should not be used during breast-feeding.”

Moreover, the U.K. government admits, “It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.”

Meanwhile, former Pfizer senior researcher Dr. Michael Yeadon, and epidemiologist and pulmonary specialist Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg have filed a petition with the European Medicines Agency (EMA), responsible for approving drugs in the European Union at large, for the immediate suspension of all COVID-19 vaccine studies in Europe.

Among their concerns is the possibility of allergic and even fatal reactions to a coronavirus vaccine, and that it may result in sterility in women.

“These vaccinations are expected to produce anti-bodies to attack ‘spike proteins’ such as COVID-19. However, ‘spike proteins’ also contain syncytin-homologous proteins, which are essential for the formation of the placenta in mammals such as humans,” they stated.

The petitioners demand that “[it] must be absolutely ruled out” that a coronavirus vaccine would not trigger an immune reaction against this protein, “as otherwise infertility of indefinite duration could result in vaccinated women.”

Yeadon, who held Pfizer’s most senior research position in the field of allergy and respiratory medicines prior to his departure in 2011, is also categorically opposed to a COVID-19 vaccine.

“There is absolutely no need for vaccines to extinguish the pandemic. I’ve never heard such nonsense talked about vaccines,” he stated in a November article.

“You do not vaccinate people who aren’t at risk from a disease. You also don’t set about planning to vaccinate millions of fit and healthy people with a vaccine that hasn’t been extensively tested on human subjects.”

With files from Patrick Delaney and Dorothy Cummings McLean.

To respectfully express your concerns, contact your Member of Parliament. It is suggested that a phone call makes more of on an impact than an email. For a list of MPs, go here.

