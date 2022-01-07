BREAKING: Canada’s health minister says provincial gov’ts need to start considering ‘mandatory vaccinations’

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said today that Canada’s provincial governments might soon introduce mandatory vaccination policies. Duclos said that conversations with provincial governments over making COVID jabs mandatory to supposedly combat COVID variants will be happening soon. He also claimed that jabs are the only way out of the crisis. “What we see now is that our health care system in Canada is fragile, our people are tired,” said Duclos. “The only way that we know to get through COVID-19, this variant and any future variant, is through vaccination,” he said, adding, “I think […]

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos said today that Canada’s provincial governments might soon introduce mandatory vaccination policies.

Duclos said that conversations with provincial governments over making COVID jabs mandatory to supposedly combat COVID variants will be happening soon. He also claimed that jabs are the only way out of the crisis.

“What we see now is that our health care system in Canada is fragile, our people are tired,” said Duclos.

“The only way that we know to get through COVID-19, this variant and any future variant, is through vaccination,” he said, adding, “I think that discussions need to be had about mandatory vaccinations.”

Duclos then blamed high COVID hospitalizations on the un-jabbed, despite data clearly showing the majority in hospitals today in Ontario, Quebec, and Alberta, are fully vaccinated people.

He then said that based on his “personal understanding of what we see internationally and domestically and, in my conversations, [with] health ministers over the last few weeks,” he will start discussions with the provinces on mandatory jab policies soon.

“That’s why I’m signaling this is a conversation which I believe provinces and territories, in support with the federal government, will want to have over the next weeks and months,” said Duclos.

Duclos said that any mandatory vaccine policy would be up to each province.

At least one Candian Premier, Alberta’s Jason Kenney, said today that his province would not be mandating any vaccines.

“Alberta’s Legislature removed the power of mandatory vaccination from the Public Health Act last year and will not revisit that decision, period. While we strongly encourage those who are eligible to get vaccinated, it is ultimately a personal choice that individuals must make,” tweeted Kenney in response to Duclos’s comments.

In Canada, vaccines are not mandatory at the federal level as each province is responsible for its own healthcare delivery. At the provincial level, some provinces such as Ontario and New Brunswick have made certain vaccines (not COVID-19 ones) mandatory via legislation, with a few exceptions, for children to attend public schools.

According to a growing body of data, vaccine mandates and passports are a failed strategy for tackling COVID.

Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now-understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity which dramatically decreases starting around four months post-vaccination and soon completely disappears.

Also, a recent confidential poll done by Canada’s federal government indicates that most Canadians, including those who have had the COVID jabs, oppose divisive and draconian vaccine passports which have become commonplace nationwide.

Canada’s constitution prevents making any type of vaccine mandatory

In December 2021, Canada’s Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien said that although it’s not clear whether the federal government has the legal ability to mandate a person to disclose his or her vaccination status to obtain a service, there is “no question” vaccine passports should only be temporary.

Lawyers with Canada’s Department of Health wrote in a 1996 Canadian National Report On Immunization that unlike some countries “immunization is not mandatory in Canada.”

“It cannot be made mandatory because of the Canadian Constitution,” added the lawyers.

On May 19, 2021, Therrien wrote that as there is no federal law allowing governments to mandate COVID jabs, there must be a clear “legal authority for introducing use of vaccine passports for each intended purpose.”

He stated that such passports are an “encroachment on civil liberties.”

Rocco Galati, executive director and founder of the Toronto-based Constitutional Rights Centre, last year said that when it comes to the COVID jabs, it would be “unconstitutional” as well as “illegal and unenforceable” for an employer to mandate their employee to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite this, many employers in both the private and public sector have mandated COVID jabs for their employees. This has resulted in thousands of Canadians who do not want to be injected with a novel medical product being forced out of their jobs.

Effective from December 1, the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted a policy banning Canadians over 12 who have chosen not to get the shots from traveling by air, sea, or train.

Trudeau and his ministers have also mandated that all federal workers be jabbed by early 2022 or lose their jobs.

Some provinces such as Alberta recently amended their Public Health Act to not allow for the provincial government to mandate a vaccine.

Alberta’s Minister of Education Adriana LaGrange recently said that under no circumstances would school boards be allowed to enact COVID jab mandates for students to attend class.

Vaccine mandates being imposed around the world

Some nations in Europe have mandated coronavirus jabs.

Recently, Italy made the COVID jabs mandatory for people over 50. A similar policy is in place in Greece.

A mandate by the government of Austria in November decrees that those over 14 years old must get the jabs or face stiff fines. Jail time is on the table for the unvaccinated if certain legislation passes.

Meanwhile the U.S. Supreme Court today heard oral arguments over two of President Joe Biden’s COVID vaccine mandates, one for workers of large businesses and one for healthcare workers at facilities that contract with Medicare and Medicaid.

Australia has enacted one of the strictest lockdown and forced vaccine policies in the world, with its Northern Territory announcing this week that exercising outside while unvaccinated is not allowed. The only reasons the unvaccinated are allowed to leave their homes are to buy food, obtain medical care (including a coronavirus shot), and to care for others. They are not allowed to go to work.

Pandemic of the vaccinated?

All provincial governments in Canada have helped fuel COVID testing hysteria throughout the offering of free at-home test kids supplied by the federal government.

This has resulted in an explosion of positive COVID “cases,” the majority of which are in fully vaccinated individuals according to data from most Canadian provinces.

According to the government of Ontario’s own public data as of January 6, most people in hospital due to COVID are “fully vaccinated.”

There are 1327 “Fully vaccinated cases” in hospital, compared to just 441 “Unvaccinated cases.” For “Partially vaccinated cases,” there are 100 people in the hospital.

Of those in ICU in Ontario, there are 119 “Unvaccinated cases,” 17 “Partially vaccinated cases” and 106 “Fully vaccinated cases.”

Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA technology used by the vaccines, said that it is the vaccinated, not the unvaccinated, who are the “super-spreaders” of the disease.

Malone also noted the new omicron variant, which is being used by governments worldwide to incite panic and fear and to justify new lockdowns, could turn out to be “a Christmas present” in that the virus appears to be milder.

The COVID-19 injections approved for emergency use in Canada all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refuse to take them.

