BREAKING: Canada’s House of Commons votes in favor of Trudeau’s Emergencies Act

The Prime Minister did not show up in person to vote for the act but voted remotely.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — Canada’s House of Commons has voted in favor of a motion to confirm and maintain the Emergencies Act invoked by Justin Trudeau last week.

Trudeau won the vote Monday night with a majority of 185 votes in favor of the Emergencies Act and 151 against.

The motion will be presented to the Senate chamber this afternoon, and the debates will take place from Tuesday to Thursday next week. The Senators will then vote.

As expected, the New Democrats bolstered the minority Liberal government by voting in favor of the Act, whereas the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois opposed it.

Vote result: on a motion for confirmation of the declaration of emergency was adopted. #cdnpoli Yeas: 185✅

Nays: 151❌ pic.twitter.com/IbGjlD8Gwa — In the Chamber (@HoCChamber) February 22, 2022

According to a Tweet by Anthony Furey, a national columnist for Canada’s Sun newspapers, the Prime Minister himself did not show up in person for vote at the House of Commons but voted remotely.

“Trudeau didn’t even have the decency to show up in person to vote for it in the House of Commons himself,” tweeted Furey.

Trudeau didn’t even have the decency to show up in person to vote for it in the House of Commons himself. — Anthony Furey (@anthonyfurey) February 22, 2022

The vote occurred a week after the unprecedented and controversial invocation of Canada’s Emergencies Act by Trudeau, which gave the federal government enormous powers, including the ability to shut down crowdfunding and freeze the bank accounts of freedom convoy supporters without a court order.

Trudeau justified his decision by claiming that the peaceful freedom convoy protests that had taken place in Ottawa for weeks were “hurting Canadians” and “need to stop.”

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Urge world leaders to condemn Trudeau's police-state tactics! Show Petition Text 18241 have signed the petition. Let's get to 20000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is using police-state tactics to attempt to suppress the civil rights of the Truckers' Freedom Convoy protesters, those brave men and women who have called for an end to the mandates and a return to freedom. This past Tuesday, Trudeau took the outrageous step of invoking the Emergencies Act (EA) in his ongoing battle against the truckers (and freedom, in general), and has officially moved to FREEZE the bank accounts of participating protesters. And, in the latest dramatic development, police - some in riot gear, others on horseback - have started to move in, to attempt to disperse what has been a peaceful, democratic protest. This kind of authoritarian police-state action cannot go uncondemned. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks world leaders to CONDEMN these strong-arm tactics and urge Trudeau and his government to use restraint and allow the peaceful protests to continue.* The EA, which replaced the War Measures Act in 1988, permits the federal government to take "special temporary measures to ensure safety and security during national emergencies," which the law defines as "an urgent and critical situation of a temporary nature" that either "seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it" or "seriously threatens the ability of the Government of Canada to preserve the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Canada." But, of course, the truckers' nationwide protests have not in any sense risen to such a level that anyone's life or safety have been endangered! Please SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks world leaders to CONDEMN these strong-arm tactics and urge Trudeau and his government to use restraint and allow the peaceful protests to continue. Trudeau's politically-motivated use of the EA, therefore, seems nothing more than an effort to violate the rights of protesters, and, for all intents and purposes, impose "martial law" as a means to quash the civil liberties of people he sees as political opposition, but who are, in reality, just normal, freedom-loving Canadians who want their freedoms back. Indeed, Trudeau is now using tyrannical, authoritarian-style tactics to silence dissenters, and mercilessly attack the Charter rights of Canadians who are using their freedom of expression to protest his unjust war against citizens' medical autonomy. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition which asks world leaders to CONDEMN these strong-arm tactics and urge Trudeau and his government to use restraint and allow the peaceful protests to continue. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Trudeau uses Emergencies Act to freeze private bank accounts in latest attack on Freedom Convoy': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-uses-emergencies-act-to-freeze-private-bank-accounts-in-latest-attack-on-freedom-convoy/ 'Separating fact from fiction: Here’s what Trudeau can and cannot do under the Emergencies Act': https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/separating-fact-from-fiction-heres-what-trudeau-can-and-cannot-do-under-the-emergencies-act/ 'Everything you need to know about Trudeau’s decision to invoke the ‘Emergencies Act’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/everything-you-need-to-know-about-trudeaus-decision-to-invoke-the-emergencies-act/ *This petition will be sent to UN delegates and mission heads from the world's most populous countries. **Photo Credit: Michel Elzo / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Though the majority of the peaceful protesters gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa cleared the area after at least one elderly lady was violently trampled by police, Trudeau defended the prolongation of the Emergencies Act ahead of the vote, claiming that “there continues to be real concerns about the coming days.”

“This state of Emergency is not over,” Trudeau told reporters on Monday morning. “But we will continue to evaluate every single day whether or not it is time, and we are able to lift this state of emergency.”

The endorsement of the Emergencies Act by the House can be viewed as a vote of confidence in Trudeau’s government. Had it failed to pass, it could have triggered a new federal election.

In reaction to the pressures on the Liberal MPs to vote for the motion, Abby Deshman of the Canadian Civil Liberties Association offered this statement:

We are deeply disappointed the government chose to make tonight’s vote a matter of confidence. This morning, we asked the government to hold revoke the emergency declaration and barring that, to at minimum commit to a free vote in Parliament.



Instead the government made it a confidence matter and we have seen numerous government MPs express both publicly and in confidence to us that they would vote against the emergency declaration if given a chance.



Let’s be clear: there is no legal justification for using the emergencies act. The broad powers the government has granted to police curtail Charter rights across the country. This risk of abuse is high. The emergency declaration should be immediately revoked.

The Freedom Convoy to Ottawa has sparked similar demonstrations by truckers and others opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates around the world.

Share











