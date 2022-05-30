BREAKING: Canadian Parliament votes to uphold ban on unvaccinated traveling by air, train, sea

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Canadian Parliament voted 202 to 117 on Monday to uphold Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s COVID vaccine mandate for air, train, and sea travelers across the country.
The now-defeated motion “to immediately revert to pre-pandemic rules and service levels for travel” was introduced by Conservative Member of Parliament Melissa Lantsman. Besides one independent MP voting alongside Lantsman, all the other 115 “Yea” votes came from her fellow Conservative Party members.
All 202 “Nay” votes came from the Liberal Party, the New Democratic Party, and the Bloc Quebecois, indicating that NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is fulfilling his promise to Trudeau that his party will back the Liberals until the next election in 2025.
At the time of publication, the “unofficial” voting record shows that Conservative Party of Canada leadership frontrunner candidate Pierre Poilievre did not cast a vote; however, pro-life leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis did vote alongside her party in support of ending the measure, which effectively makes it impossible for unvaccinated Canadians to leave the country. The measure also makes it extremely burdensome for them to travel long distances domestically, since the only way they can do so is by driving.
While the vote does mean that the ban, which requires all Canadians wishing to travel by plane or train to be “fully vaccinated” against the highly survivable coronavirus – which can also be contracted and spread by “vaccinated” individuals – will still be in effect for the time being, Trudeau’s government is still set to have to defend the mandate in federal court this fall.
This time last year, Justin Trudeau and his media allies were at the forefront of falsely accusing Catholic institutions of having buried Indigenous children in mass graves at various residential schools across Canada.
There was and is no credible evidence to support these wild accusations, but many Canadians are still unaware of the facts.
The anger generated by the media at home and abroad saw over twenty Canadian churches burned, and extensive damage done to many more, but the record has never been set straight in what amounts to a disinformation campaign.
Terry Glavin at the National Post recently wrote a masterful piece that may go down in history as the definitive “debunking” of the assertions about the mass graves that never were.
Glavin points out that “nothing new was added to the public record” concerning the history of residential schools in Canada.
“The legacy of the schools had already been exhaustively explored in the testimony of hundreds of elders and a series of inquiries, public hearings, criminal cases, settlements and federal investigations going back decades. Most important of these efforts were the widely publicized undertakings of the 2008-2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC), and the content of its voluminous findings,” Glavin wrote.
“…[N]ot a single mass grave was discovered in Canada last year,” he added.
“The several sites of unmarked graves that captured international headlines were either already-known cemeteries, or they remain sites of speculation even now, unverified as genuine grave sites.”
“Not a single child” accounted for during the extensively researched commission “was located in any of these places,” Glavin underscored.
“In none of these places were any human remains unearthed.”
Even Trudeau's kneeling at what was reported upon as a just-discovered residential school burial ground was a lie - it was actually a well-known Catholic cemetery, but the media didn't let these details get in the way of reinforcing their narrative.
Trudeau also called on Pope Francis to come to Canada and apologize for what had happened, as outlets like Reuters, the New York Times and scores more told the world that “nearly 1000 bodies” had been found in two mass graves.
Those online articles were quietly edited from "mass graves" to "unmarked graves", but we still have the Twitter posts from major outlets like Reuters to prove the staggering level of misinformation.
According to an extensive investigation by Professor Emeritus Jacques Rouillard from the Université de Montréal: “The ‘discovery’ was first reported last May 27 (2021) by Tk’emlúps te secwépemc First Nation Chief Rosanne Casimir after an anthropologist, Sarah Beaulieu, used ground-penetrating radar in a search for the remains of children alleged by some to be buried there.”
“Her preliminary report is actually based on depressions and abnormalities in the soil of an apple orchard near the school – not on exhumed remains.”
Professor Rouillard opined that the unverifiable narrative of what could have amounted to child-murder has led to the false assertion of genocide, an assertion without any supporting evidence.
“By never pointing out that it is only a matter of speculation or potentiality, and that no remains have yet been found, governments and the media are simply granting credence to what is really a thesis: the thesis of the ‘disappearance’ of children from residential schools,” Rouillard wrote.
“And all of this is based only on soil abnormalities that could easily be caused by root movements, as the anthropologist herself cautioned in the July 15 press conference.”
The vast majority of Canadians have been misled by the media and Mr. Trudeau, believing the most incredible smears imaginable, leading to scores of attacks on churches around the country.
It's time we heard the truth.
**Photo: St. Jean Baptiste Church in Morinville burned to the ground on June 30, 2021**
As reported by LifeSiteNews, on September 17 Trudeau’s federal government will have to defend the constitutionality of his government’s vaccine mandate against Brian A. Peckford, the last living drafter and signatory of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms found in the nation’s 1982 Constitution.
According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the legal group on the case, “The court’s Order also consolidates four separate cases, and ordered them to be heard on an expedited basis, given the serious infringement on Canadians’ mobility rights and other Charter rights.”
“We are eager to have this matter heard in court. Similar Covid-19 mandate cases have been adjudicated in the United States, India, and New Zealand,” JCCF lawyer Eva Chipiuk said about the upcoming case against Trudeau.
“Courts around the world have found that governments must respect fundamental human rights, including the right to bodily autonomy, which means individuals have the right to decide freely on what medical treatment they wish to receive,” the lawyer added.
Despite the Trudeau government’s insistence that the mandate is necessary, many Canadians remain concerned that the vaccines have not been sufficiently studied for negative effects given their accelerated clinical trials, and some harbor ethical reservations about the use of cells from aborted babies in their development. Still others simply consider them unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its low risk of asymptomatic spread, research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is equally protective against reinfection, and the fact that the vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the shots stop transmission or infection.