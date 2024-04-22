BREAKING: Candace Owens announces she has joined the Catholic Church

In an announcement met with celebration, Candace Owens posted on social media Monday that she recently 'made the decision to go home' by becoming a member of the Catholic Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — Popular American conservative pundit Candace Owens announced on social media Monday that she is now an official member of the Catholic Church.

“Recently, I made the decision to go home. There is of course so much more that went into this decision and that I plan to share in the future. But for now, praise be to God for His gentle, but relentless guiding of my heart toward Truth,” Owens wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

But for now, praise be to God for His gentle, but relentless guiding of my heart toward Truth. "So do not fear, for I am with you; do… pic.twitter.com/hPe5QiRxe4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2024

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,” she continued, quoting Isaiah 41: 10, before adding, “I do not fear. Christ is King.”

The photos accompanying her announcement were taken inside the Brompton Oratory in London, England, with Provost Fr. Julian Large.

The Confederation of Oratories of Saint Philip Neri, whose members are often referred to simply as “Oratorians,” is a Catholic society of priests, brothers and religious. They are known colloquially for their traditional leanings and their emphasis on reverent liturgical practices.

Owens, a mother-of-three, is married to Catholic Englishman George Farmer, who LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen interviewed in 2022 about the former’s conversion to the faith.

The announcement, which follows shortly after her ouster from The Daily Wire over public disagreements with the outlet’s staunch Zionist position regarding the state of Israel, was met with an immediate congratulatory response by Catholics online, including LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen.

Welcome home @RealCandaceO. We are delighted to have you as part of Spiritual Family. Deo gratias! 🙏🏻 — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) April 22, 2024

It is such a joy to see the light of faith shine out in a neophyte’s life. ‘In him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness…’ Thank you for sharing this great news with us all. — Nick Donnelly (@ProtecttheFaith) April 22, 2024

