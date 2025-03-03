Car plows through crowd in German city for the second time in two months

A vehicle has driven into pedestrians in Mannheim, Germany, injuring multiple people and killing at least two. While details remain unclear, the attack follows a similar car-ramming incident in Munich last month that left 28 injured.

MANNHEIM, Germany (LifeSiteNews) — A car was driven through a crowd of people in a pedestrianized area of the German city of Mannheim, leaving at least two dead and injuring a further ten.

Police have a suspect in custody, described as a “40-year-old German.”

Local reports stated that police and medics attended to multiple casualties immediately following the incident. While details on the nature of the event have not yet been revealed, it follows from an attack last month in which an Afghan man drove his car into a crowd in Munich, injuring 28 people and a similar car-ramming attack in Magdeburg just before Christmas.

Likewise in January, an Afghan migrant attacked a daycare in the city of Aschaffenburg, killing a 2-year-old child.

According to a Monday statement from Mannheim police:

… a 40-year-old suspect drove a car into a group of people who were in the Planken area of ​​Mannheim city center. Two people were killed and five seriously injured. Five other people suffered minor injuries. All of the injured were taken to different hospitals. No statement can yet be made about the extent and severity of the injuries suffered by those affected. As part of the search measures that were immediately initiated, the police were able to arrest the 40-year-old German suspect from Rhineland-Palatinate. At the current stage of the investigation, it is not assumed that there is a political background. The LKA [State Criminal Police Office] has taken over the investigation in cooperation with the Mannheim public prosecutor’s office.

