BREAKING: Cardinal Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV

The election of Cardinal Prevost as Pope comes at the end of the second day of the conclave.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Robert Prevost is the 267th pope, elected by the cardinals today on the second day of the conclave.

Cardinal Prevost has taken Leo 14th as his papal name.

“Habemus Papam” announced Cardinal Dominique Mamberti on the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, in his capacity as the proto-deacon of the College of Cardinals.

Cardinal Robert Prevost has chosen the name Leo XIV! HABEMUS PAPAM! pic.twitter.com/Dko5mgR83C — LifeSiteNews (@LifeSite) May 8, 2025

Some minutes earlier, the white smoke had billowed out of the famous chimney atop the roof of the Sistine Chapel, to announce the cardinals’ decision on a candidate.

The vote to elect Prevost as pope was announced via the white smoke just after 6 p.m. local time, likely being the fourth vote of the conclave, which began on the afternoon of May 7.

For a pope to be elected on four ballots is notably speedy, though not without precedent: in the last hundred years Benedict XVI, John Paul I, and Pius XII were elected in four or less votes.

BREAKING: “Peace be with you,” says Pope Leo XIV in his first address. “This is the peace of the risen Christ, & peace that is discerning, humble and persevering.” “God who loves all of us without any limits and conditions.”@LifeSite https://t.co/m1yvnLPhWl pic.twitter.com/hGPkFIhLoh — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) May 8, 2025

Pope Leo XIV leads a recitation of the Hail Mary in Italian from the Loggia pic.twitter.com/M7H7um69mN — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) May 8, 2025

Giving his first address to the Catholic Church as pope, 69-year-old Leo XIV drew heavily from the theme of Christ’s peace, and also on the Blessed Virgin Mary, notably closing his speech by leading a recitation of the Hail Mary.

He also drew on his religious nature as an Augustinian, quoting from St. Augustine to say “For you I am a bishop, with you I am a Christian.”

Addressing the crowd with measured tone, though notably moved, Leo XIV promised the Church “to walk along with you searching altogether for peace and justice and working together men and women faithful to Christ, without fear, to proclaim the Gospel, to be missionaries.”

“May we all walk together towards that place that God has prepared for us,” he added.

Leo also addressed the Diocese of Rome and his former own diocese of Chiclayo in Peru:

I give a special greeting to the Church of Rome as bishop of Rome. We must seek together how we can be a missionary church, that builds bridges but is always open to receive everyone, of all kinds, to welcome everyone, in charity, dialogue and love…

To all of you of Rome and Italy, we need to be a synodal church, that shows charity always and especially is charitable to those that are suffering.

The new pope closed his speech by invoking the aid of the Blessed Virgin mary, and leading the crowds in the recitation of the Hail Mary in Italian:

Today we also prayer to the Madonna of Pompeii, who always wishes to be close to us – to intercede for us through her love. Let us pray together for this new mission, for all the Church, for peace in the world, that she will help us and give us a special grace as mother.

A member of the Order of St. Augustine (OSA) since 1977, he was ordained a priest in 1982 in Rome. Prevost spent a number of years in the OSA missions in Peru, serving different terms in the Trujillo mission as community prior and formation director, as well as being judicial vicar for the Archdiocese of Trujillo.

Prevost’s episcopal life began in November 2014, when Pope Francis appointed him as apostolic administrator of Peru’s Diocese of Chiclayo. The Augustinian was bishop of the diocese from 2015 through until his appointment as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in January 2023.

As bishop and then cardinal, Prevost arrived to the Roman Curia in 2019. He was made a member of the Congregation for Clergy in July 2019 and then a member of the Congregation for Bishops in November 2020, becoming a rare non-cardinal member of the Congregation.

He was created cardinal in the consistory of September 29, 2023.

His record on handling sexual abuse cases has caused some to protest and raise concerns about his ability to address the issue. His aides have strongly defended his actions in this matter, and his election as pope by the College of Cardinals suggests that they place confidence in his ability on the matter.

Leo XIV is deemed as a center left candidate, and was suggested by many as a middle option between the liberal and conservative sides of the conclave.

Testimony allegedly from a former Augustinian suggested he is opposed to the traditional Mass and is “very much in line with all that Francis promoted, and will most likely continue in that vein, perhaps more discreetly.”

Other journalists have also pointed to Prevost’s role as a compromise middle-line candidate, with Pope Francis’ biographer also recently suggested that Prevost was the desired candidate of the cardinals looking to continue with the Francis style, though perhaps in a calmer style.

This story is developing…

Share











