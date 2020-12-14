BREAKING – Cdl. Burke: COVID is being used for ‘Great Reset’ to attack ‘freedom’ and ‘families’

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin, December 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Cardinal Raymond Burke has warned of the danger of “certain forces” who are using the cover of COVID-19 to promote “fear,” attack freedom and the family, and so advance the “Great Reset.”

“Our nation is going through a crisis which threatens its very future as free and democratic. The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation,” he said.

The former Prefect of the Supreme Tribunal of the Apostolic Signatura delivered a forthright homily, in which he outlined the widespread influence of communism, and the manner in which freedom is under attack through the measures related to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, December 12, at the Shrine church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, Burke noted how America has become reliant upon communism and the communist state of China. “To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation, remain safe and prosper,” the cardinal warned.

“I speak of the United States of America, but evidently many other nations are in the throes of a similar, most alarming crisis.”

Not only that, but the cardinal also highlighted how the global measures which are being introduced supposedly to prevent the spread of infection from COVID-19 are simply weapons of those who wish to attack freedom and the family itself. The virus isbeing “used by certain forces” in order to make everyone the “subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal.’”

“Then there is the mysterious Wuhan virus about whose nature and prevention the mass media daily give us conflicting information. What is clear, however, is that it has been used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations, to advance their evil agenda. These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal,’ which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear.”

Globalist elites have characterized the “Great Reset” as a plan to “push the reset button” on the global economy. The “Great Reset” is a plan designed by globalist elites, gathering at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland once a year, which “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy.”

Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, is a prominent proponent of the Great Reset, stating, “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown us that our old systems are not fit anymore for the 21st century,” he claimed. “It has laid bare the fundamental lack of social cohesion, fairness, inclusion, and equality. Now is the historical moment, the time, not only to fight the virus but to shape the system … for the post COVID era… In short, we need a great reset.”

Schwab has also published a book titled “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” in which he outlines the “changes” necessary for a more “sustainable world going forward.” TIME magazine devoted an entire issue to pushing the “Great Reset.”

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign plans and rhetoric also align with the radical international socialist plan.

Cardinal Burke attacked the measures of “self-isolation” and quarantine, which are forced upon citizens in many different nations, supposedly to prevent others becoming infected with COVID-19. “At a time when we need to be close to one another in Christian love, worldly forces would isolate us and have us believe that we are alone and dependent upon secular forces which would make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda.”

Continuing with his homily, Burke lamented the lack of sound teaching and leadership from the clergy, in response to the global crisis. “The response of many bishops and priests, and of many faithful, has manifested a woeful lack of sound catechesis. So many in the Church seem to have no understanding of how Christ continues his saving work in times of plague and of other disasters.”

Such poor leadership greatly affects the faithful, who are left without proper teaching in faith and morals, Burke mentioned. “Too often the faithful receive nothing in response, or a response which is not grounded in the unchanging truths regarding faith and morals,” he said. “They receive responses that seem to come not from shepherds but secular managers.”

Despite the widespread attack by unseen forces in order to promote the Great Reset, the prelate urged people to have hope, saying that Christ “will never be unfaithful to his promises. He will never abandon us.”

The cardinal also called upon the words of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego, as a consolation to all in troubled times: “I am truly the ever perfect, holy virgin Mary, who has the honor, to be the mother of the one, true God for whom we all live, the creator of people, the Lord of all around us, and of what is close to us, the Lord of heaven, the Lord of earth.”

Below is the full transcription of Cardinal Burke’s homily:

“Praised be Jesus Christ!

We come to Our Lady of Guadalupe on her feast day with troubled and heavy hearts. Our nation is going through a crisis which threatens its very future as free and democratic. The worldwide spread of Marxist materialism, which has already brought destruction and death to the lives of so many, and which has threatened the foundations of our nation for decades, now seems to seize the governing power over our nation.

To attain economic gains, we as a nation have permitted ourselves to become dependent upon the Chinese Communist Party, an ideology totally opposed to the Christian foundations upon which families and our nation, remain safe and prosper.

I speak of the United States of America, but evidently many other nations are in the throes of a similar, most alarming crisis.

Then there is the mysterious Wuhan virus about whose nature and prevention the mass media daily give us conflicting information. What is clear, however, is that it has been used by certain forces, inimical to families and to the freedom of nations, to advance their evil agenda. These forces tell us that we are now the subjects of the so-called ‘Great Reset,’ the ‘new normal,’ which is dictated to us by their manipulation of citizens and nations through ignorance and fear.

Now, we are supposed to find in a disease and its prevention the way to understand and direct our lives, rather than in God and in His plan for our salvation. The response of many bishops and priests, and of many faithful, has manifested a woeful lack of sound catechesis. So many in the Church seem to have no understanding of how Christ continues his saving work in times of plague and of other disasters.

What is more, our holy Mother Church, the spotless bride of Christ, in which Christ is ever at work for our eternal redemption, is beset by reports of moral corruption, especially in matters of the sixth and seventh commandments, which seem to increase by the day. In our own nation, the reports about Theodore McCarrick have rightly tempted many devoted Catholics to question the shepherds, who in accord with Christ’s plan for the Church are to be their secured guides by teaching the truths of the faith, by leading them in the fitting worship of God and in prayer to him, and by guiding them by means of the Church’s perennial discipline.

Too often the faithful receive nothing in response, or a response which is not grounded in the unchanging truths regarding faith and morals. They receive responses that seem to come not from shepherds but secular managers.

The confusion regarding what the church truly teaches and demands of us in accord with Her teaching, generates ever greater divisions within the Body of Christ. All of this cripples the Church in Her mission of witness to divine truth and divine love, at a time when the world has never needed more, the Church to be a beacon. In encountering the world, the Church falsely wants to accommodate Herself to the world, instead of calling the world to conversion in obedience to the divine law written on every human heart and revealed in fullness in the redemptive, incarnation of God the Son.

These grievous troubles of course present a formidable challenge to daily Christian living. The impact of the crisis in the world and in the Church is profound for all of us. Many are enduring the most painful suffering, physical, emotional, and spiritual, which such a situation necessarily causes.

At a time when we need to be close to one another in Christian love, worldly forces would isolate us and have us believe that we are alone and dependent upon secular forces which would make us slaves to their godless and murderous agenda.

Yes, our hearts are understandably heavy, but Christ, through the intercession of his Virgin Mother, lifts up our hearts to his own, renewing our trust in him, who has promised us eternal salvation in the Church. He will never be unfaithful to his promises. He will never abandon us. Let us not be beguiled by the forces of the world and by false prophets. Let us not abandon Christ and seek our salvation in places where it never can be found.

Let us never forget the words by which Our Lady identified herself at her first apparition to St. Juan Diego: ‘Know, know for sure my dearest and youngest son, that I am truly the ever perfect, holy virgin Mary, who has the honor, to be the mother of the one, true God for whom we all live, the creator of people, the Lord of all around us, and of what is close to us, the Lord of heaven, the Lord of earth. I want very much that they build my sacred, little house here, in which I will show Him, I will exalt Him upon making Him manifest, I will give Him to all people in all my personal love - Him that is why compassionate gaze, Him that is my help, Him that is my salvation.'

May the shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe here, be always a worthy instrument by which the Immaculate Heart of Mary draws hearts to herself and brings them to the glorious, pierced heart of Jesus, to the only source of healing, and strength in this life, and unto eternal life.”