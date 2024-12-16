Chrystia Freeland resigns from Trudeau’s cabinet

Chrystia Freeland, who has extensive ties to the World Economic Forum, was the finance minister responsible for ordering the freezing of bank accounts of those involved in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

In a December 16 letter published on X, Freeland announced her resignation from the Liberal cabinet, revealing that she made the decision after Trudeau asked her to step down as finance minister last Friday and move into a different position.

See my letter to the Prime Minister below // Veuillez trouver ma lettre au Premier ministre ci-dessous

“On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your Finance Minister and offered me another position in the Cabinet,” Freeland wrote in her letter to Trudeau.

“Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the Cabinet,” she continued.

In her letter, Freeland appeared to criticize Trudeau’s financial decisions, which she called “costly political gimmicks,” while clarifying that she will stay on as a Liberal MP and plans to run for her Toronto seat in the fall 2025 election.

During her time in power, Freeland was well known for her ties to globalist groups and her heavy-handed response to anti-mandate protesters during COVID.

During the 2022 Freedom Convoy to protest ongoing COVID regulations, Freeland froze the bank accounts of Canadians who donated to the protest without a court order.

Later, hearings revealed that Freeland told fellow cabinet members the Freedom Convoy supporters whose bank accounts were frozen under the Emergencies Act would not be able to access their funds until they first reported to police.

Freeland was also personally commended by the leader of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab, for working to achieve his globalist goals.

In addition to attending WEF meetings, Freeland currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees of the WEF.

Freeland also touted the WEF’s anti-carbon narrative just days after a “renewable” energy crisis left many Canadians without power during one of 2024s coldest weeks.

