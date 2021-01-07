BREAKING: Congress certifies 2020 election for Biden, Trump promises peaceful transition of power

January 7, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump has committed to “an orderly transition” of power following the decision of Congress to confirm the electoral vote for Joe Biden as the next president of the U.S.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the results of the vote earlier this morning, pronouncing that Biden has finished with 306 electoral votes against Trump’s 232, giving Biden more than the baseline 270 votes necessary for the presidency.

In a tweet sent using White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino’s account, after Congress certified the vote, the president said that “[e]ven though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

Trump continued, declaring that he is not yet done fighting for the true outcome of the election process: “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”