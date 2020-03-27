BREAKING: Congress passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, reportedly blocks funding for abortion services

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The US House of Representatives voted Friday to pass a $2 trillion spending bill meant to provide temporary relief to Americans across the country who have been forced out of work or lost business because of mandatory shutdowns meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The bill gives $1,200 to most Americans making less than $75,000 per year (and smaller payments to Americans who make more), as well as expanded unemployment benefits, temporary waivers on student loan payments, suspension of certain rules on retirement accounts, and relief for businesses such as suspended payroll tax payments.

It has been controversial due to the sheer size of its spending, as well as it containing hundreds of millions in unrelated expenditures for various public entities, including PBS, NPR, the Kennedy Center, and salaries and expenses for members of Congress.

House leaders initially hoped to pass the bill via unanimous consent, but the opposition of libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) required House members to return to Capitol Hill for a full recorded vote. President Donald Trump excoriated Massie, stating that while he too doesn’t like everything in the bill, compromises were necessary to “save our workers”:

$2 trillion (Congress)

+$4 trillion (Fed & Treasury)

———————————

$6 trillion stimulus



$6 trillion divided by 350 million citizens = $17,000 per citizen



times a family of 4



=$68,000 per family of new national debt and dollar devaluation in this stimulus.



not a good deal — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 26, 2020

...& costly. Workers & small businesses need money now in order to survive. Virus wasn’t their fault. It is “HELL” dealing with the Dems, had to give up some stupid things in order to get the “big picture” done. 90% GREAT! WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2020

Ultimately, the bill passed by voice vote, Politico reports. It now awaits the president’s signature.

In one victory for conservatives, Vice reports that the final version of the bill contains language blocking its funding from covering abortion services, and empowering the Trump administration to deny Planned Parenthood access to relief loans via the Small Business Administration. These provisions remain despite the loss of language that would have made the ineligibility of Planned Parenthood – an organization that took in $616 million from taxpayers, almost $370 million in private revenue, and over $590 million in private donations last year – even more explicit.

Have been pouring over the text of the relief bill. I’m not happy negotiators took out language that excluded Planned Parenthood from receiving government subsidies. But I have been assured Planned Parenthood will still NOT be eligible. — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 25, 2020

Earlier this month, it came out that Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried and failed to use coronavirus relief to create what White House officials called an abortion “slush fund,” via a mandate to reimburse laboratory claims outside the scope of the federal Hyde Amendment.

It remains to be seen how long the economic strain this bill addresses will last. President Trump has expressed a hope to see the country largely reopened by Easter, and his administration is currently drafting new guidelines to help states better assess their risk, which would presumably lead to relaxing or maintaining lockdowns on a case-by-case basis.

